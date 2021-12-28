Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Derby County all keen on signing 23-year-old

After some impressive displays in Belgium for Zulte Waregem, Cameron Humphreys-Grant could soon be on the way to England with Blackburn, Cardiff and Derby all amongst the teams keen to sign him, as reported by Mail Online.

The defender has played in 18 games for the club so far this season and has been a mainstay in the side so far, looking solid in the centre of their defence.

He’s even managed a goal and has played in 50 fixtures for the side in total since his move there.

He joined the Belgian outfit back in 2019 and after only featuring on a few occasions for them, was sent out on loan to Excelsior. Despite only playing three times for them, he then returned to his parent side more developed and wiser and is now more prominent in the club’s starting eleven.

Now, with the 23-year-old looking a rock at the back for them this campaign, he is now drawing interest from a number of second tier sides who could all launch bids for him when the window opens its doors.

One such side is Blackburn, who are looking to add more recruits to their side in a bid to ensure they can keep their promotion push going. Cardiff are another, with the Welsh outfit eager to try and kick on and away from the relegation places in the second half of the campaign.

Derby, despite their lack of funds and issues off the field, are also being linked with a potential move for the player. Wayne Rooney could use another central defender with Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies ageing – and it looks like all three could be set to chase his signature in the winter window.

The Verdict

If the option is available to him, then you’d have to think Humphreys-Grant would choose Blackburn considering their current standing in the table.

With the chance to join a side who could soon play in the Premier League, he would no doubt jump at the chance to be a part of that side. The Bluebirds could perhaps offer him more playing time – as could Derby – but they’re at completely the other end of the table.

Humphreys-Grant is also a very talented young player, with the potential to get even better. That makes him an attractive proposition and his experience in the Belgian league makes him even more so, as it is certainly not a walk in the park over there.

If the defender can land a move back to England in the window then – having previously played at Man City – he could prove just how talented he really is on a stage which perhaps has more prominence than over in Belgium.