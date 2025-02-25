Tyrhys Dolan is arguably the most talented player at Blackburn Rovers when he is on song, yet the final few months of this season could prove to be his last at Ewood Park.

Signed following his departure from Preston North End in 2020, the 23-year-old is approaching his 200th appearance in a Rovers shirt and has been instrumental in the club surpassing all expectations this season.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers' career statistics Appearances 198 Goals 23 Assists 21

For many, they were hot favourites to go down to League One amid the departure of Sammie Szmodics, yet former head coach John Eustace and interim boss David Lowe have them battling for a play-off spot.

Eustace's departure to relegation-threatened Derby County was undoubtedly a blow, and for Dolan, it must have been frustrating. The now Rams boss seemed to be the one getting the best out of him, and with a new manager set to arrive, the winger may not have it all his own way.

This could only further his desire to leave and, for Blackburn, it would be a disaster to lose such a talented player for next to nothing.

Tyhrys Dolan's contract issues

Tyrhys Dolan is by no means the finished article, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t deserving of a new contract. So far in his Rovers career, he has contributed 23 goals and 21 assists in 198 appearances - a tally that would only grow as he continues to develop.

Unfortunately, that development appearing at Ewood Park now seems unlikely with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting in December 2024 that the expectation is for Dolan to let his contract expire and assess his options in the summer.

This won’t see him leave on a free due to compensation rules for players under 23, but Blackburn are unlikely to receive a fee anywhere close to his true market value.

For a player who has started 28 of Rovers' 34 matches and been directly involved in nine of their 39 goals, this would be frustrating.

Of course, all hope is not lost. Should Blackburn defy the odds and secure promotion, Dolan would surely have to reassess his position. A chance to play in the Premier League doesn’t come around for every player, and while it remains a slim possibility, the Lancashire side are certainly within touching distance.

First, Dolan and his team must focus on giving themselves the best chance, and come May, both the player and the club can reassess their position and determine the next steps for his future.

Tyrhys Dolan is progressing at Ewood Park

With Rovers lacking a permanent head coach, it’s difficult for Dolan to know where he fits into any potential system or squad. Despite this, he has steadily improved every season at Ewood Park, and it is difficult to say he wouldn't with a new manager again next year if he were to remain with the club.

In his past two seasons, he has surpassed nine goal contributions on both occasions, and he has already matched that tally this term with 12 fixtures still to play.

While his finishing and creativity still require refinement, he is a natural threat with the ball at his feet and embodies the kind of raw talent that football clubs increasingly seek.

He is also incredibly determined without the ball as well and, despite his contract running down, you can never criticise his commitment to the cause.

This only makes it all the more disappointing that he is set to leave. If he does go, Blackburn fans are likely to feel frustrated with the player, but that frustration must also be directed towards the Venky’s, as it remains unclear whether they are willing to offer him a contract that reflects his true worth.