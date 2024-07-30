Highlights Despite some summer signings not working out for Blackburn Rovers, James Hill's loan stint was a success statistically and performance-wise.

In the end, a number of signings made by Blackburn Rovers during the 2023 summer transfer window did not work out.

Of the four permanent, long-term signings made by the club in that period, three - Niall Ennis, Leo Wahlstedt and Semir Telalovic - had left the club within a year of their arrival.

Meanwhile, some of those signed on loan by the Ewood Park outfit at that time would also experience mixed fortunes during their time in Lancashire.

Even so, one signing that did prove to be a success, while he was there at least, was James Hill.

The centre-back joined Blackburn on loan from Bournemouth last summer, and produced a string of impressive performances, before being recalled by the Premier League side in January.

James Hill 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals 1 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 79% Interceptions per Game 1.6 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.2 Clearances per Game 3.5 Duel Success Rate 61%

However, it now seems as though a return to Ewood Park for the 22-year-old this summer, could now be on the cards.

Blackburn Rovers keen on James Hill reunion

After a quiet start to the transfer market, business is starting to accelerate for Rovers, with deals now being done by the Lancashire outfit.

Indeed, a number of targets are being identified, and according to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, one of those is Hill.

It is thought that Blackburn are keen to reunite with the centre-back at Ewood Park on another loan deal.

That is despite the fact that Rovers have changed head coach since Hill's departure, with John Eustace replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson in the dugout.

The fact that they are still keen on this deal regardless of such a significant change, does perhaps show how highly regarded he is around the club.

Should a deal be completed to bring the Bournemouth man back to the club for a second loan spell, it could be argued that it would solve more than one issue for Blackburn Rovers.

James Hill can do more than one job at Ewood Park

Of course, if Hill was to make a move back to the club, the main role he would be operating in is likely to be centre-back.

That is, of course, his most natural position, and even with the return of Kyle McFadzean, another signing in that area is likely to be needed.

Bringing Hill back to the club alongside McFadzean, would ensure that Eustace has five senior centre-backs to call on over the course of the campaign.

Having that number of options, would give the Blackburn boss the numbers and depth required to switch between playing with four at the back, and five at the back, as he likes to do.

Hill's performances last season also mean there would be no doubts about his ability to do a job for Rovers in the Championship at centre-back during the coming campaign.

It is, however, worth noting that during his first spell with the club, the Bournemouth defender also did produced several solid performances at right-back for the club.

As things stand, that right-hand side of defence is a position where Blackburn are also lacking some senior cover and competition for their first-choice option, Callum Brittain.

As a result, bringing Hill back to the club, with the knowledge that he can step into that role, would be a smart move in that sense as well, and he would not be the only one who could do that job either.

Centre-back Hayden Carter and Joe Rankin-Costello - who has been playing in a more natural forward role during this calendar year - can also play at right-back if needed.

Consequently, a return to Ewood Park for Hill as well, would give Rovers plenty of options to step into right-back should Brittain be absent for one reason or another, without leaving them short in other areas of the pitch.

Securing that versatile depth could also reduce the need to go out and sign a more natural alternative right-back. That could also be important in terms of keeping funds available for other important signings, at a time when the club look as though they may be working to a limited budget.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems as though bringing Hill back to the club could be a smart and sensible move for Blackburn Rovers, in more ways than one.