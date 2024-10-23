The final day of this summer's transfer window was certainly a busy one at Blackburn Rovers.

In total, three new signings were added to the squad at Ewood Park in the final 24 hours before the window closed, to end a promising period in the market for the club.

Goalkeeper Balazs Toth was the first of the three who arrived, providing some welcome cover and competition between the posts for Aynsley Pears.

He was then followed by Amario Cozier-Duberry, with the winger signing on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton.

Blackburn then concluded their business with the seemingly marquee signing of attacker Todd Cantwell on a permanent deal from Scottish giants Rangers.

That ended a summer recruitment drive that the vast majority of fans appeared to be more than happy with, in comparison to previous transfer windows.

However, there was also a potential fourth deadline day signing that Blackburn ultimately missed out on, just before the window closed.

Martial Godo move to Rovers fell through

Blackburn were left frustrated at the end of the window

While Rovers did get deals over the line for the likes of Toth, Cozier-Duberry and Cantwell, one they did miss out on, was Martial Godo.

It was reported on deadline day that the Ewood Park club had been making progress with talks over a loan move for the Fulham winger.

Godo had spent last season on loan in League One with Wigan Athletic, where he had impressed with four goals and five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Martial Godo 2023-24 League One stats for Wigan Athletic - from SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 4 Shots per Game 1.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 86% Dribble Success Rate 55% Duel Success Rate 46%

However, that move to bring the 21-year-old to Blackburn for 2024/25, was then reported to have stalled, and no deal would materialise before the window closed.

Even so, there is certainly an argument to be made that those at Ewood Park have reason to be confident about resurrecting a move for the Fulham man come January.

Blackburn can revisit Fulham transfer deal

Godo isn't getting the minutes required

Last month it was reported that Rovers are hopeful they will be able to agree a deal to bring Godo to the club, once the window opens again at the turn of the year.

They have cause to be optimistic that they can do that, given how things have gone for the winger so far this season.

It has been a quiet campaign so far for Godo at senior level, with the 21-year-old playing just six minutes of first-team football.

That came in a defeat to Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the Carabao Cup back in September.

As a result, it would seem to be no surprise if both Fulham and the player himself were willing to sanction a loan move to a club such as Blackburn in January.

The winger surely needs to be playing at that level to continue his development, after impressing in League One last season.

Indeed, having had that experience with Wigan, you feel Godo would rather be playing than being stuck on the sidelines as he currently is as well.

Although Blackburn did not get a deal for the winger over the line on deadline day, Fulham did, signing Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal in the final few moments.

That extra depth out wide should also give the Cottagers the depth they need in that position, to be willing to sanction a temporary exit for Godo for the second-half of this season.

As a result, there are many ways in which the Ewood Park club ought to be confident they have a chance of getting a deal over the line here, come the turn of the year.

However, one concern Blackburn may have about this move, is the potential for interest from other clubs to emerge in Godo as well.

Having caught the eye with Wigan last season, and if Fulham are indeed willing to sanction a loan move away, this is a deal that ought to appeal to many Championship clubs.

In turn, that means there is no guarantee Godo will end up at Ewood Park, even if he is loaned out, if other sides can make a better offer, either in terms of game time or from a financial perspective.

Were that to be the case, it would be frustrating for Rovers to miss out on a long-term target, who could be a useful option for them, especially if he is to strengthen a rival instead.

With that in mind, Blackburn may hope that, with other circumstances looking promising, their past interest in Godo puts them in pole position to do a deal with Fulham come the January window.