Just six months after making the move to Las Palmas in Spain, Oli McBurnie could be returning to England.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who links the striker with a potential loan move to Lancashire rivals Burnley and Blackburn Rovers.

Unsurprisingly, both clubs are keen to add some much-needed firepower to their side, with no striker in either team netting over four this season.

However, both sets of fans are likely satisfied with their club's performances, with the Clarets holding a strong third place and Rovers not far behind in fifth.

This would undoubtedly make the Scottish striker an appealing prospect, as his impressive record of 44 goals in 125 second-tier games suggests he could help edge either side up that league table.

Related John Eustace confirms big Blackburn Rovers blow John Eustace has today confirmed some disappointing news regarding injuries.

Palmer backs Blackburn in McBurnie chase

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the rumoured interest in McBurnie, Palmer said: "McBurnie left Sheffield United in the summer to join Las Palmas, which was quite a surprise to everybody.

"He joined Sheffield United in 2019, where he enjoyed five successful years. He amassed 29 goals and seven assists in 159 appearances for the Blades and helped Chris Wilder's side secure ninth place in the Premier League in 2019-20.

"He has only managed two goals and three assists in 16 appearances for Las Palmas, and it seems Burnley and Blackburn are interested in bringing him back to the Championship, where we know he can perform very well.

"The most appealing option for the striker would be Burnley, who are near the top of the league. We all know Burnley and Blackburn are not blessed with great funds, so a loan deal would suit them perfectly.

"He would be guaranteed more game time at Blackburn Rovers, but Burnley are doing brilliantly and will be aiming for automatic promotion.

"If I were Oli - no disrespect to Burnley - I would choose Blackburn. If Burnley get promoted, I think he would be on his way out again. At Blackburn, he would be playing week in, week out."

McBurnie loan deal makes sense for both Blackburn and Burnley

While McBurnie has never appeared to be a natural goalscorer in the Premier League, his exploits in the second tier suggest he merits another opportunity at that level.

During the 2018-19 season at Swansea City, the Scotsman scored an impressive 24 goals in 44 appearances, leading many to believe he would maintain this form in the years to follow. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, with the 13 goals he managed in the 2022-23 season standing as his best return since.

Oli McBurnie Swansea City 2018-19 Appearances 44 Goals 24 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 149

Despite these concerns, neither the Clarets nor Rovers should neglect a move for the 28-year-old, who, under the right circumstances, could be a real threat in front of goal.

If Las Palmas sanction a loan move, then both Lancashire clubs should chase a deal as under a temporary six-month contract there should be little monetary concerns to worry themselves with.