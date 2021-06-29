Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Rangers dealt transfer blow after recent update

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Rangers have seemingly been dealt a transfer blow after it emerged that Italian Serie B side Brescia have offered a contract to Barry Douglas, as per a recent report by LancsLive.

The 31-year-old defender is set to depart Leeds United tomorrow as a free agent as his current contract at Elland Road comes to an end, meaning that he is free to seek a move to another side without the worry of a transfer fee being negotiated.

Douglas spent the entirety of last season out on loan with Rovers and is said to have been open to moving to Ewood Park on a permanent basis until it was made clear that there would be no developments over a potential deal.

Whilst the Robins and the Gers were also said to be interested in the left back, it is said that both clubs are now focused on pursuing other targets, which has allowed the Italians to get ahead of other potential suitors.

The Scotsman is set to depart Leeds after making just shy of 50 appearances since arriving in 2018 from Wolves.

The Verdict

Ideally I think Rovers would’ve liked to have signed Douglas as back up to Harry Pickering at left back but for one reason or another, a deal hasn’t come to fruition for the veteran.

At the age of 31 he will want to be a regular starter and I just don’t think Tony Mowbray can guarantee that going forwards into next season.

He has experience of playing abroad from earlier in his career and I don’t think he would be phased by the idea of moving to Italy for that reason.

As for Rovers, it appears that they are targeting players at the younger age of the spectrum, so moves for players such as Douglas have been put on the back burner for the time being.