Blackburn Rovers are in talks to sign 18-year-old Linfield attacking midfielder Aodhan Doherty, according to The Lancashire Telegraph, beating competition from Premier League sides Brighton and Everton.

The youngster made his first-team breakthrough for Linfield during the 2023/24 season, and he made 14 appearances in all competitions, helping the Belfast-based club to a second place finish in the NIFL Premiership.

However, Doherty has attracted interest from England before, and it's reported that he had trials with both West Ham and Stoke City prior to signing a deal with Linfield until 2026, whilst Brighton and Everton were also previously interested in the Northern Irishman.

Doherty is also a Northern Irish U18 international, and he registered two assists in a recent game against their English counterparts, so he is definitely seen as someone with a bright future.

Blackburn Rovers' interest in Aodhan Doherty

According to The Lancashire Telegraph, if Blackburn Rovers were able to get a deal over the line for Aodhan Doherty, he would be a signing for the academy rather than the first-team, despite his experience of senior football with Linfield this season.

Rovers are said to be keen to bring in external talent to help bolster their academy, after having success with 16-year-old Igor Tyjon, who was signed from Rochdale, with the youngster now wanted by Manchester United after his exploits with Rovers' age-grade sides this season.

The academy have funds available to make signings this summer, with Chief Executive Steve Waggott highlighting academy recruitment as a key part of Rovers' transfer strategy.

This seems a sensible approach, and players like Doherty could be signed for bargain fees before hopefully being developed into first-team players who could potentially be sold for more money in the future.

Having already played first-team football in Northern Ireland, Doherty's experience of senior football should stand him in good stead for Rovers if they were to sign him, and it means that he shouldn't be too far away from breaking into John Eustace's squad.

Aodhan Doherty's 2023/24 season at Linfield - Transfermarkt Competition P G A NIFL Premiership 7 0 1 Irish Cup 3 0 1 Irish League Cup 2 0 0 Premiership play-offs 2 0 0

A move to Ewood Park instead of signing for the likes of Everton or Brighton could appeal to the Northern Irish man as he would have a better chance of breaking into the first-team at Blackburn compared to at a Premier League side.

With senior football under his belt at Linfield, Doherty may not want to spend the next couple of seasons playing academy football, and may want a move where he's fast-tracked to the first-team.

It's a big summer ahead for Blackburn Rovers

After avoiding relegation to League One on the final day of the season, manager John Eustace faces a big summer in trying to build a squad to avoid being in the same situation next season.

Star player Sammie Szmodics will likely attract interest, and if Blackburn were to sell him, they could have a considerable amount of money to re-invest.

It appears that Rovers are keen to add to their academy, which will spell good news for the club in a couple of years' time after they've hopefully progressed to the first-team, but they'll also need players who can make an impact now.

This summer represents the first opportunity for John Eustace to put his own stamp on the squad, and he'll likely be relishing the chance to sign the players that he wants.

Whilst he may not be ready for Eustace's starting XI just yet, signing Aodhan Doherty would be a good addition, and would be a statement of intent that Blackburn are keen to build for the future.