Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack shares cryptic social media post as contract talks continue

Blackburn Rovers’ talisman Bradley Dack has shared a cryptic, one-word Instagram post amid ongoing contract talks at the club.

The 26-year-old has had another fine season for Rovers. Since signing from Gillingham in 2017 he’s scored 47 goals in all competitions for Blackburn, become a huge favourite at Ewood Park and quickly asserting himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the EFL.

Speculation has been rising over his current contract at the club though. Blackburn were pushing to tie Dack down to a new and improved deal earlier in the season, but talks remain ongoing.

What’s more is that Dack is set to miss most of the calendar year after sustaining a major knee injury back in December, making this Instagram post all the more cryptic:

It was announced earlier in the season that the club were looking to offer Dack an extension on his contract. He was offered a new three-year deal when the club were promoted to the Championship back in 2018, but want to further extend his stay after his form in the Championship.

Blackburn have this season emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot. Tony Mowbray’s side had been relatively quiet for the first-half of the season but after some fine festive form, they seemingly appeared from nowhere.

The verdict

Dack may well be referring the return of Championship football this weekend, but with his contract situation ongoing and the fact that he’s sidelined, it’ll leave a lot of Blackburn fans wondering – or rather hoping – that there’s something more to it. A potential new contract could well be what’s ‘pending’.