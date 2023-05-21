Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has emerged as a target for Feyenoord, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Blackburn are bracing themselves for an approach from Feyenoord for Tomasson.

During his playing career, Tomasson represented Feyenoord in two separate spells, and helped the club win three honours, including the UEFA Cup in 2002.

Tomasson's son is currently part of the Feyenoord's academy, and the Dane may find it hard to resist a return to the Dutch giants.

Appointed as Blackburn boss last year, Tomasson managed to guide the club to a host of positive results during his first season in charge of the club.

Rovers only missed out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference, and ended the regular term by securing an impressive 4-3 victory over Millwall at The Den.

The 46-year-old's current deal at Ewood Park is set to run until 2025, and thus Feyenoord will have to pay a compensation fee in order to draft him in as their new manager.

Why are Feyenoord on the lookout for a new boss?

Feyenoord are looking for a new manager in order to cover the possibility of their current boss Arne Slot leaving the club.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are set to open talks with Slot regarding their managerial vacancy later this month.

Spurs have yet to draft in a permanent successor for Antonio Conte, who left the club by mutual consent in March.

Under the guidance of Slot, Feyenoord clinched the Eredivisie title earlier this month, and have only suffered one defeat at this level over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Will Blackburn Rovers be able to retain the services of Jon Dahl Tomasson amid interest from Feyenoord?

When you consider Tomasson's affinity with Feyenoord, Blackburn will face an uphill task to keep him at Ewood Park this summer if Slot leaves the Dutch side.

Rovers will therefore be hoping that Tottenham opt to switch their attention to another managerial target, as this will leave Slot to continue to oversee proceedings at Feyenoord.

Having clearly made progress as a club, Blackburn could potentially launch a push for promotion later this year if they retain Tomasson's services.

By nailing their transfer recruitment over the course of the summer, Rovers could potentially go on make a positive start to the 2023/24 season with Tomasson at the helm.