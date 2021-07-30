Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray outlines transfer stance over Southampton and Watford target

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has stated that he would have no issue with the club selling striker Adam Armstrong this summer, during a recent interview that he gave to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 24-year-old front man has been strongly linked with a move away from Ewood Park all summer after entering the final year of his contract and is wanted by several Premier League sides.

Watford are said to have had a bid of £15 million rejected for the player, whilst Southampton are also understood to have made a bid that fell short of Blackburn’s valuation of the attacker.

Now, Mowbray has claimed that he would have no problem with the club selling their talisman during the current window as he stated the following:

“I’ve got no issues with selling Adam Armstrong because we buy him for a number and then sell him for multiples of that number, we reinvest that money and buy some more young players and make them better and then keep building your club.

“That process isn’t finished because we don’t know what will happen if we sell Adam, we’ll ask the owners what money would be available.”

The former Newcastle United striker scored 29 goals in all competitions for Rovers last season and was far and away their most consistent performer.

The club are looking for a fee in the region of £20 million for his services, with Newcastle said to be entitled to a large percentage of whatever is made from the sale due to a clause that was put in the deal when Armstrong moved to Ewood Park back in 2018.

The Verdict

From the comments made by Mowbray, I would say that he is becoming a bit frustrated with the way things are going at Ewood Park.

The club has yet to make any real inroads towards bringing in new players this summer and the constant speculation over Armstrong is sure to be exhausting.

Selling the striker is clearly something that Rovers are open to as he has now entered the final year of his deal in Lancashire and I think it will be interesting to see how big the fee is for the frontman.

A deal has to suit all parties involved and therefore I don’t think these things can be rushed, but at the same time I think it will be better for everybody if it goes through sooner rather than later.