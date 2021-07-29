Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray makes transfer admission

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the club will only be able to replace a handful of players who have departed, during a recent interview that he gave to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers are yet to have added to their squad this summer after seeing as many as 11 players depart Ewood Park during the close season.

Mowbray has admitted previously that he expects the majority of Blackburn’s business to come in the form of loan deals, but has claimed that these agreements are being held up by Premier League clubs being reluctant to let their youngsters go whilst their senior players are still on holiday.

Now the Blackburn boss has provided an update on the situation as he stated the following:

“I know how much we’ve got to spend and it depends on the salary levels of the players we negotiate with.

“We might get four, might get five, might get six, but they have to be way below salary levels.

“We hope to try and get some players to help this group if we can.

“I think invariably we’ll be taking players on loan from some pretty big clubs.

“It’s not easy because generally we’re looking at loans and the loan players are generally playing with their clubs and time will dictate when they can go out on loan.”

Meanwhile Rovers have been busy fielding interest in their star player Adam Armstrong this summer and are said to have turned down a bid from Watford for the striker.

Blackburn get their league season underway on Saturday 7th August as they take on Swansea City at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

I think there is always a tendency for a club’s fans to panic when their side doesn’t conduct transfer business early on in the window, but it appears that Blackburn supporters needn’t worry.

Mowbray appears to be confident that the club are on track to secure their targets and once again I think they will bring in some very talented players from the top flight.

These loan agreements give them access to talent that they would probably be unable to attain through permanent deals, so in that respect it represents good business for the Lancashire side.

It will be intriguing to see which areas of the side that Rovers look to strengthen moving forwards as the season grows nearer.