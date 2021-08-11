Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray makes transfer admission involving Southampton player

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told LancsLive that the club have alternative options to Michael Obafemi if they fail to sign the Southampton striker.

Rovers are currently working on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old frontman, whilst they are also progressing on talks to bring in a host of loan players from higher division clubs.

It is understood that the Lancashire outfit have first option on signing Obafemi, with other clubs said to be interested, which means they are keen to get a deal tied up for the striker as soon as possible.

However Mowbray was quick to stress that the 21-year-old Irishman isn’t the only player that they are looking at in that area of the pitch as he stated the following:

“He’s probably sitting there thinking he’s going to be playing for Southampton this season, then all of sudden two centre forwards come in. Let’s wait and see what the next few days brings.

“Obafemi is a totally separate deal to Armstrong so if that doesn’t work then that’s okay we have other options we can look at.”

Of course Rovers are still reeling from the recent departure of Armstrong to Southampton, which occurred earlier in the week, and are understandably keen to bring in an almost like for like replacement for their former talisman.

Obafemi only has one year remaining on his contract with the Saints and could well be keen to move on in search of a new challenge.

The Verdict

Mowbray is completely right to take a cautious approach and lining up alternative targets is a good step that needs to be made to avoid the possibility of ending up with disappointment.

Obafemi is a bright young striker and there is sure to be plenty of interest from elsewhere, which means Rovers must stay wary.

However they remain in negotiations with the 21-year-old and it is clear that they are making some sort of progress towards getting a deal over the line.

They would be bringing in a forward who has a point to prove and bags of potential and is similar in a way to Armstrong when he first joined back in 2018.