Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray makes Adam Armstrong admission

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that the absence of Adam Armstrong cannot be used as an excuse for his side’s lack of goals of late.

The striker has been sidelined through injury over the past few weeks but now appears to set to be a welcome returnee for Rovers today as they prepare to host promotion chasers Bournemouth at Ewood Park this afternoon.

In Armstrong’s absence, the Championship side have only notched 12 goals in their last 17 games, highlighting the need for the goals to be shared around whilst their top scorer has been out of action.

Speaking recently about his side’s shortfalls in front of goal, Mowbray was quick to state the following:

“Adam Armstrong’s presence in the side helps our team, but I don’t think his absence is relevant to the lack of goals.

“Adam has also played in teams when we’ve lost 1-0 this year as well, it’s not as if Adam not playing means we don’t score.”

Indeed the 24-year-old has already notched up 20 goals in all competitions this term and will be looking to add to his tally later today if he is involved in some way shape or form for Rovers against the Cherries.

The Verdict

Armstrong has undoubtedly been a huge miss for Blackburn over these past couple of weeks and if he had been fit and firing, they may well have still had an outside chance of making the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

It is true that the goals need to be shared out more across the board with Rovers at time resembling something of a one man team under Mowbray.

In fact, their second highest scorer is Sam Gallagher who only has a paltry six goals to his name so far this term, underlining where the struggles are for this Rovers side.

The Ewood Park outfit are all but safe from the drop at the time of writing and will be seeking to finish the season strongly with Armstrong at the tip of their attack once more.