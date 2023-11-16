Highlights John Buckley joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

As part of the deal, Blackburn have the option to recall Buckley in January, a decision that is constantly being assessed according to Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Buckley has played 10 Championship games for Wednesday but started just one of four games under new boss Danny Rohl so far.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he is continuing to assess John Buckley's situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

Buckley was loaned to the Owls at the end of the transfer deadline, but crucially, Rovers ensured they included a January recall option.

With January still six and a half weeks away, there is plenty of football to be played between then and now. However, that has not stopped Tomasson being questioned about the potential recall by the media.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about a potential Buckley/Sheffield Wednesday recall?

Speaking to the media, Tomasson insisted it is a situation he is constantly assessing and that he was in contact with Buckley.

"It's very early days, the January market is not open yet," Tomasson told The Lancashire Telegraph.

"We have contact with John.

"I always have one of the staff, Damien Johnson, who takes control of that. We are analysing John's games when he is starting and when he is coming from the bench.

"I have a personal contact with him in that way. It's the same whenever you loan players out, the same with Jack (Vale) at Lincoln.

"You always need to have that connection with the player, to give them a good feeling and to see if he's doing well, is he doing what he wants?

"For John, it is a difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday. It's a difficult situation for Sheffield Wednesday as a club."

How has Jon Buckley performed at Sheffield Wednesday?

Since his arrival at Sheffield Wednesday, John Buckley has featured often for the side, making 10 Championship appearances so far, missing out on just two matches.

He has, however, only started five of those games, and since Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz in the dugout, he has only started once.

Since then, he was a substitute against Rotherham and Millwall, and an unused sub against Bristol City.

Of course, more generally, it has been a tough time at Sheffield Wednesday in the opening weeks of the season, with the club bottom of the league.

Should Blackburn Rovers recall John Buckley in January?

Given his lack of involvement under new Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, Jon Dahl Tomasson is absolutely right to keep this loan move under review.

Indeed, if his lack of involvement continues until January, Blackburn should certainly exercise their option to recall the player, even if they do not need him for their own squad.

The whole point of a loan deal is to go out, get minutes and develop and if that isn't happening at Hillsborough, Tomasson must assess whether Buckley can either be of benefit to Blackburn, or be sent on loan elsewhere.

There is little point in him being on loan at another club as a bit part player.