John Eustace has outlined what he expects from Burnley ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with their heated rivals this weekend.

Both sides find themselves in the promotion mix as we begin the second half of the season.

The Clarets are aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last year, while Blackburn are now 13 years away from the top flight.

The two rivals drew 1-1 at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign with two first-half goals leaving the teams all square despite Scott Parker’s side holding 74 per cent of the possession.

John Eustace reveals Burnley stance

Eustace has highlighted Burnley’s strong defensive record, as well as their big money spending in the summer going into this weekend’s clash at Ewood Park.

He is expecting a difficult game, but believes his side will be prepared for it, and will even be looking forward to taking on the club’s bitter rivals.

"Defensively they're very strong, they've got lots of pace,” said Eustace, via the club’s official X account.

“They've spent a lot of money again in the summer, although losing a few big players.

“They've got a great manager in Scott, who's been promoted, so we know it's going to be a difficult game, but again, it's another game that we'll be prepared for, and one that we really can't wait for."

Blackburn league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 25 +29 52 2 Burnley 25 +21 49 3 Sheffield United 25 +18 49 4 Sunderland 25 +16 47 5 Middlesbrough 25 +11 40 6 West Brom 25 +11 39 7 Blackburn Rovers 24 +6 39 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Blackburn will go into this weekend’s latest round of action sitting just outside the play-off places, albeit having played a game fewer than their rivals.

Eustace’s side sit seventh in the table following their 1-1 draw with Leeds United last time out.

The gap to sixth place West Brom is nothing, with only an inferior goal difference keeping the Lancashire outfit outside of the play-offs.

Blackburn will host rivals Burnley on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Blackburn will cherish Burnley test

Blackburn’s great run of form came to a halt over the festive period, with the team failing to win any of their last four games.

But a 1-1 draw against Leeds highlights just how difficult this team is to beat under Eustace, and that will remain the case this weekend.

Burnley are also quite defensively solid, so this might not make for the most entertaining fixture of the season.

However, it’s one that Blackburn and their supporters will be relishing as it is a great opportunity for them to take a big scalp and boost their own promotion chances at the same time.