Blackburn Rovers blow as Tony Mowbray reveals player news

Blackburn are determined to try and seal a play-off or automatic promotion spot this campaign – but they’ll have to spend the next few weeks doing it without Harry Pickering, as reported by LancsLive.

The club are flying high in the table and will be eager to ensure they don’t drop off and can continue competing for a potential spot in the top flight next season. Their squad has been in top form recently at both ends of the field and it has led to the side picking up plenty of points and some good results.

One player that has continued to feature regularly is Harry Pickering. The 23-year-old has played in 19 league games for the club so far this season (even managing two goals and an assist from the left flank). However, he was forced to hobble off against Huddersfield in their last tie and the bad news for Blackburn is he may now have to spend some time on the sidelines.

The injury is believed to be a hamstring one – and that could take some time to heal and might see him confined to the bench over the next few weeks. There is no exact timeframe yet on the scale of his injury, as he is set to undergo a scan but boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed to LancsLive what kind of injury it is.

He said: “Hamstring, we’ll see how severe it is. Injury is part and parcel of football, we know that. Tayo has to step up if it is a hamstring because it’s going to cost us.”

It would be a blow for Blackburn to have to play without one of their biggest mainstays – but hopefully, the injury is less serious than feared and they could soon have him back in the reckoning in the squad.

The Verdict

Harry Pickering is a quietly solid player for Blackburn so it’s a shame for the side to see him sidelined.

They do have very capable replacements at left-back – which means they may not have to go searching for a new player in the winter window to replace him – so they should be able to fare well while he is sidelined. Still, it’s never nice to see one of your regular players sitting out on the sidelines.

The defender is a solid option for Blackburn on the left and his contributions both in attack and defence so far this season have proven just how valuable he is to the team. A hamstring injury is never nice to recover from but hopefully it won’t be too serious of an injury for the player to deal with.

Blackburn though are a squad that right now seem capable of dealing with anything – so should still be able to pick up points even without Pickering.