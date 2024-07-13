Highlights Negotiations ongoing between Blackburn Rovers and Liam Cooper, talks are stuck on contract length issue.

Cooper, departing from Leeds, searching for playing time; willing to take pay cut.

Blackburn wants to add experience to their squad, keen on Cooper, but details on contract structure delaying deal.

Blackburn Rovers are in negotiations with Sheffield United target and departing Leeds United captain Liam Cooper – with the structure of the contract a key stumbling block.

This is according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that Cooper has begun talks with John Eustace in a bid to start the next step in his career.

Cooper is out of contract at Leeds this summer, although the club confirmed in their end-of-season retained list that they are in talks with him about a new deal.

The 32-year-old was down the pecking order at Elland Road last season and, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, is likely to move on from the Whites as a result.

Rovers and the Blades have both been linked while it is said that Cooper wants to prioritise playing time and is willing to take a pay cut.

Liam Cooper to Blackburn Rovers latest

As per the latest update from Nixon, it is believed that Rovers are currently stuck in negotiations with Cooper over the length of his contract.

According to his sources, the Scotland international is keen on signing a two-year deal at Ewood Park as he looks to make an impact once again on the Championship.

Unfortunately for the defender, Blackburn are unwilling to meet his requirements, with Eustace aiming to make the second season part of the deal an appearance-based clause. This could be due to the injury problems that Cooper has suffered with the defender only making more than 30 appearances once in the last four seasons.

The Leeds departee is not the only player on Rovers' radar as Hull City's Sean McLoughlin is thought to be under consideration as well. That deal would cost a transfer fee, thought to be in the region of £500,000, and need an agreement to be reached on personal terms.

Liam Cooper's injury-hit seasons Years Appearances 2020-21 25 2021-22 21 2022-23 18 2023-24 15 Source: Transfrmarkt

One of Cooper or the club will have to give in though, with Eustace desperate to bolster his backline with more experienced additions.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United will be monitoring this deal closely, with the Blades also keen on the 32-year-old.

However, it seems that Rovers are in pole position and if they can secure his signature, then it would be a stellar addition to a blossoming squad.

Cooper could bring experience to Blackburn's squad

For Rovers fans, the one concern about the possible signing of Cooper will be his injury issues. But, if he has turned a corner regarding these, then he will prove a useful signing for Eustace.

The third-youngest squad in the Championship last season, his experience could prove crucial in securing a better finish this campaign.

At times, their inexperience was evident, particularly in poignant defeats against Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle. However, their quality also shone through with remarkable late-season victories against Leicester City and Leeds.

A player like Cooper would ensure that we see more performances like this, with his influence on previous youthful Leeds squads clear. In addition, he has made over 200 appearances in the division, so he certainly knows a thing or two about how to get wins when needed.

If they leave these negotiations too long then it is possible that the Blades will swoop in with an offer, so right now Eustace's and Blackburn's priority must be ensuring that they act swiftly.