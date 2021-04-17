Blackburn Rovers’ Barry Douglas buzzes over latest Leeds United images

Blackburn Rovers loanee, Barry Douglas, has been quick to comment on Adam Forshaw returning to competitive action for Leeds United for the first time in nearly two years.

Douglas is on loan at Ewood Park after coinciding his Leeds exit with the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, he’s still got close friends at Elland Road, including Forshaw.

Forshaw has been out of action for almost two seasons due to a niggling hip/groin injury, missing Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League and subsequent top-flight success.

Last night, he made a comeback for the club’s under-23s as they faced Aston Villa in the Premier League 2.

For Douglas, he was able to issue a message to Forshaw on Twitter, congratulating his former teammate on his return:

What a beautiful sight 💪🏽😍💙 https://t.co/EEtBpNmIxH — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) April 16, 2021

Whilst Forshaw was helping Leeds’ under-23s to the Premier League 2 title, Douglas was inspiring Blackburn to a crucial three points in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side came from a goal behind to beat Derby County.

Douglas teed up Sam Gallagher to cancel out Tom Lawrence’s opening goal, with Harvey Elliott – another Premier League loanee – scoring the game’s winning goal in the second-half.

The Verdict

There’s been a real buzz around Leeds in the last 24 hours because of Forshaw’s return.

It’s been a really long struggle for him in the treatment room, but the fact he’s now back is really lifting for the Premier League club.

Douglas will know exactly how much work he has put in to returning, so it’s little surprise to see the Blackburn left-back congratulating the 29-year-old.

