This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers capped off their winter transfer window with one final addition as Emmanuel Dennis joined up with John Eustace's side.

The striker had been outcasted at Nottingham Forest since returning from last season's loan at Watford and this month was always going to provide him with a chance to escape.

That opportunity arrived on deadline day and Blackburn bolstered their frontline by signing him on loan until the end of the season.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his Patreon service - Blackburn chief executive officer Steve Wagott pulled off a deal which will see the club cover just £20,000 a week, plus bonuses, of Dennis' reported £80,000 a week wages.

This is a superb piece of business, and if the 27-year-old can rediscover the form that made him a standout in the Premier League, he could be the key to Rovers securing a top-six finish.

Blackburn pundit delighted with "bargain" deal for Emmanuel Dennis

To get an Ewood Park point of view on the addition of Dennis, Football League World spoke to their resident Rovers pundit,

Simon Middlehurst, who expressed how delighted he is with the deal for the former Hornets striker.

"I think it is actually a bargain when you look at how much players are being paid these days," said Middlehurst.

"He is a bargain for someone who has got experience of scoring goals in the Championship and the Premiership.

"Hopefully, once he gets going, he can add a bit more firepower to Blackburn and starts pushing us up that league table."

Emmanuel Dennis will be looking to rediscover 2021-22 form

While last season's loan spell at Watford wasn't entirely successful, the striker will be aiming to replicate his impressive form from the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite the Hornets being relegated that term, the 27-year-old found the back of the net ten times and provided six assists for those around him. The attacker was also instrumental in leading the defence from the front and if he fancies it at Blackburn, we could see a return of this version.

Emmanuel Dennis 21-22 Premier League Stats Appearances 33 Goals 10 Expected Goals 7.45 Assists 6 Tackles Won Per 90 1.22 Recoveries Per 90 4.35 Duels Won Per 90 7.09

Eustace will certainly be hoping for this, knowing that when Dennis is at his best, he ranks among the top strikers in the division.

The head coach's job will be to withdraw this from him and, if he can, Blackburn may be looking at a potential return to the promised land of the Premier League.