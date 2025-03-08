Blackburn Rovers' season has been far from uneventful to say the least, with plenty going on at Ewood Park on and off the pitch since August.

As far as on-pitch matters are concerned right now, new boss Valerien Ismael will have one thing on his mind, which is to build on Rovers' fairly strong season and cement what was an extremely unexpected play-off push at the start of the season, and one which hasn't been derailed by John Eustace's decision to move to relegation-threatened Derby County last month.

However, there is still plenty of uncertainty which clouds over Ewood Park, especially with several mainstays within the side currently out-of-contract at the end of the Championship season, whilst supporters remain at loggerheads with the Venky's, with financial difficulties seeing the Indian ownership group invest limited funds into the club since their takeover back in 2010.

Ismael has inherited a squad which has a mix of flair and steel, which will be two key elements to his high-pressing game, which yielded mixed results at this level with Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Watford.

Of course, there will be plenty of decisions made regarding the long-term futures of players in East Lancashire in the weeks to come, and with that being said, FLW has looked at two players who could benefit from a change of scenery in the next transfer window.

Balazs Toth

Hungarian goalkeeper Balazs Toth has only been with Rovers for a short period of time, signing from Fehervar FC on Deadline Day in August on a three-year contract.

However, it has been far from plain sailing for the 27-year-old since making his first venture into the English game, so often being utilised as understudy to Aynsley Pears, with the former Middlesbrough man also keeping a double-figure tally of clean sheets so far in the Championship.

And, whilst it is an extremely small sample size to base judgement off, with Toth making a handful of appearances in the second tier and in the FA Cup outings against Middlesbrough and Wolves, the uncapped international has shown nerves, which included two errors that have been capitalised on by Coventry City's Ellis Simms during a 2-0 success for the Sky Blues in January, whilst he also let a Joao Gomes effort squirm under his body in defeat to Vitor Pereira's Premier League strugglers.

Rovers' current financial predicament means the club need to operate extremely well in terms of transfer and wage budget, and with the uncapped international one of seven players earning an estimated £10,000 per-week sum, such figures could be reinvested better into other departments, whilst Ismael could recruit another 'number two' for less cash as well as giving Toth the chance to reignite his career elsewhere.

Dilan Markanday

Dilan Markanday has been on Blackburn's books for just over three years now, with the winger joining from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2022.

However, the 23-year-old has rarely been able to showcase his ability to the Ewood Park faithful, making just 35 appearances since then, with 27 of those coming last season under Jon Dahl Tomasson and John Eustace amid an inconsistent run in the side, with just seven Championship starts.

Dilan Markanday's Blackburn Rovers record Apps Goals Championship 24 1 FA Cup 3 - EFL Cup 8 4 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 03/05/25)

The man who netted 35 goals for the North London outfit's Under-18 and Under-21's sides has netted five goals at second tier level, but has spent more time away from East Lancashire in loan spells with Aberdeen, Chesterfield and currently, League One play-off chasers, Leyton Orient.

Markanday has amassed over double-figures in goal contributions so far this season in the EFL's bottom two tiers, which included an initial purple patch following his temporary move to Richie Wellens' side in January, perhaps highlighting his current standing in the game.

Blackburn do hold an option to extend the wide man's contract for another year in East Lancashire, but given what has gone before, it seems as if the best decision to aid Markanday's overall development would be to sever ties in the off-season.