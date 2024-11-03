There has been plenty that has happened at Blackburn Rovers over the course of the last ten years.

Having started that period in the Championship, the club suffered relegation to League One three seasons later, before winning an immediate promotion back to the second-tier.

Since then, there have also been pushes for a place in the play-offs, without ever actually breaking into the top six.

Last season though, was a more challenging one, with Blackburn only avoiding relegation back to the third-tier on the final day of the season.

But just how has all that impacted attendances at Ewood Park during this last decade? Here, we've compared the club's average home attendance in 2014/15, to so far in 2024/25, to help find out.

A positive campaign at Ewood Park in 2014/15

On the whole, the 2014/15 season was a relatively positive one by standards at the time for the club.

Following relegation from the Premier League in 2012, the 2012/13 campaign had been a turbulent one for Blackburn, going through several managers as they finished 17th in the Championship.

The 2013/14 had been more stable for the Lancashire outfit, with Gary Bowyer remaining in charge throughout the season, claiming an eighth place finish.

With Bowyer continuing in his role for the 2014/15, they again comfortably claimed a top-half finish, ending the campaign ninth in the second-tier.

Across the course of the campaign, Blackburn would win 11 and lose six of their 23 league games at Ewood Park.

Meanwhile, they also beat two then Premier League sides - Swansea City and Stoke City - at home in the FA Cup.

That earned them a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the competitions, where a 0-0 draw led to a marquee replay at Ewood, which the visitors won 1-0.

According to Transfermarkt, all of that led to an average attendance at Ewood Park of 14,911 during the 2014/15 season.

Blackburn attendances slightly lower ten years on

So far this season, it has been a strong start on home soil for Rovers, under head coach John Eustace.

In their six home league games so far this season, the Lancashire outfit are unbeaten, winning five and drawing one of those.

Blackburn Rovers 2024/25 Championship record at Ewood Park - as of 29th October 2024 Date Opposition Result 09/08/24 Derby County Won 4-2 24/08/24 Oxford United Won 2-1 14/09/24 Bristol City Won 3-0 28/09/24 QPR Won 2-0 19/08/24 Swansea City Won 1-0 23/10/24 West Brom Drew 0-0

There was however, some frustration in the Carabao Cup, where they were beaten 2-1 by League One side Blackpool at Ewood Park, in the second round of the competition.

Even so, that success in the Championship at the start of this season, is a far cry from how things played out in the previous campaign.

During the 2023/24 season, Blackburn won just six of their 23 league games at their own ground, losing ten of those matches.

With those struggles at home contributing to the club being dragged into a relegation battle, it could be argued that has led to a slight drop in attendances at the start of this season.

So far, the average attendance at Ewood Park this season is 14,636 - according to Transfermarkt - a drop of 275 from what it was during the 2014/15.

But if Eustace's side continue to pick up positive results at home this season, Blackburn will hope that success can attract some more supporters back to Ewood in the coming months.