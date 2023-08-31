Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant and have made a loan offer for him.

Blackburn Rovers are looking to bring in Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant and have made a loan offer for the player, as per Football Insider.

Blackburn boss John Dahl Tomasson is keen to bring in the player until the end of the 2023/24 season.

They are not the only club who have an interest Scherhant, in England's second tier, though. Fellow Lancashire team Preston North End, and Queens Park Rangers, have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old's situation. There has also been reported interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Rovers have been looking at bringing in Scherhant over the past 10 days, according to Football Insider.

Who is Derry Scherhant?

He is a Germany under-20 international who has played in the nation's second and first division over the last two seasons.

When Hertha were in the Bundesliga, last season, he made 10 appearances, two of which were starts, and he scored just once.

But with the side's second team is where he has really shone. Two seasons ago, he scored 16 goals in 33 games at a scoring frequency of a goal every 146 minutes.

He has made a good start to this year's Regionalliga Northeast (the league in which Hertha's second team competes) as well. He's found the back of the net four times in three games.

He's also had some cameos in the Bundesliga 2, this season. He came off the bench in his team's first and most recent league match. He is yet to get off the mark in the league, but he's only played a grand total of 34 minutes.

Why do Blackburn Rovers want Scherhant?

Football Insider have said that the club have been very keen to add to their attacking depth. Currently, academy graduate Harry Leonard is the man that has been tasked with leading the line for his team.

The 19-year-old has scored once in the Championship, this year; and he's slightly outperformed his expected goals of 0.71 which is always a good thing. But Rovers won't want to be purely reliant on him to be their anchor up top.

They have got other number nines to call on, if the manager wanted to, like Niall Ennis or Jack Vale. But Ennis has only made brief appearances in the league, this season, and the Welshman is yet to play in this current campaign.

The 20-year-old German forward may not be somebody that the club immediately calls on to lead the line and be a consistent goal threat. But, for someone of his age, he does have okay experience at a very good level, and his performances for Die Alte Dame's second team show that he has an eye for a goal.

Whenever a manager has had a somewhat sustained interest in a player, it should always be a good sign. Tomasson clearly sees a role in the squad that Scherhart could fill, and an element that he could bring to his attack that he may not currently have.