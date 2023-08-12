Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a successful start to the season, winning their first two matches.

Despite challenges in the forward line, the team has showcased the talent of their academy players.

Harry Leonard, in particular, made a strong impact with his goal and overall performance, but still needs to work on his finishing. Other young players also impressed in the League Cup match.

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a perfect start to the EFL campaign so far.

They were victorious in their Championship opener against West Bromwich Albion and followed it up with a pulsating 4-3 win over League Two Walsall in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.

But it’s safe to say there were big challenges for Jon Dahl Tomasson to contend with heading into those opening two games, and in particular the forward line.

Coming into their Championship curtain raiser against The Baggies, the Head Coach was certainly stretched for options.

Ben Brereton Diaz had already departed over the summer break to join Villarreal, while Bradley Dack had left the club on the expiration of his contract and teamed up with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

The usual physical presence of Sam Gallagher was also missing as he was ruled out with a knock, while new signings Arnor Sigurdsson and Niall Ennis were not fit enough to start from the off.

While the 46-year-old Dane would have preferred to field his more senior squad members, it gave him the opportunity to showcase the club’s academy talent, and one forward certainly caught the eye in Harry Leonard.

Who is Harry Leonard?

While not his first outing in the Blue and White colours, Harry Leonard made it a special day to remember, netting his first ever goal for the club and doubling The Riversiders lead with their second goal in as many minutes against their Black Country opponents.

His fierce strike was too hot to handle at the near post for Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer, which sparked jubilant celebrations with home supporters in the Jack Walker Stand, a moment he would have been dreaming of for a long time.

The now 19-year-old began his career in the Lancashire academy at just 10, signing his first professional contract in December 2021, lasting until 2025.

After a prolific stint with the U23s in 2022, the forward started training with the senior team in January this year, and eventually made his senior and professional debut in April, in a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

What can be expected from Harry Leonard at Blackburn?

Along with his fearless strike from inside the penalty area, Harry Leonard was a nuisance to the West Brom defence throughout the 90 minutes, picking up pockets of space on numerous occasions to create chances for himself.

His clever movement centrally was equally matched with his ability to run through the channels, pulling the defence apart which acted as a catalyst for his goal.

The eagerness he displayed to show for the ball all game and his unrelenting work rate will make him an appealing option in the long-term with the demanding schedule of the Championship, and it will give the Blackburn boss a selection headache heading into their weekend trip to Rotherham United.

However, the Rochdale-born man will still need to develop his finishing after pulling wide two glorious opportunities to ease the tension at Ewood Park after Matt Phillips had shortly before pulled the game back to 2-1 for the visitors. However, at such a young age it is to be expected and a consistent run in the side this season will surely help him learn and build on his already impressive attributes.

Could other Blackburn prospects enter the fold?

The League Cup tie against The Saddlers gave another opportunity for their thriving youngsters to stake a claim for more first team action.

Jon Dahl Tomasson handed another three academy graduates their debuts in Sam Barnes, Jake Batty and Zak Gilesnan, with the latter of the trio just like Leonard scoring their first professional goal to get Blackburn back on level terms in the 21st minute at 1-1.

The 20-year-old Australian opened Rovers account for the evening, forcing the ball over the line at the far post following defender Ryan Hedges’s cut back.

The start of the season has highlighted an added depth to the Blackburn Rovers attacking line which was barely known many weeks ago, and with the journey still a long road ahead until May next year, do Rovers now have the numbers to sustain a promotion push heading into their sixth-straight Championship campaign?