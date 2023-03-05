Blackburn Rovers at risk of losing key club figure, report reveals

Blackburn Rovers chief scout Gus Williams is being targeted by the Wales Football Association as they line up a move to bring him back into the national setup, according to Alan Nixon.

Williams left his position as National Talent ID Manager at the Welsh FA to take up his senior position at Rovers in August, with his appointment at Rovers being announced during the latter stages of July.

He wasn’t officially at the club when Callum Brittain signed for the club last summer – but he oversaw the club’s late business during that window with Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam, Sammie Szmodics, George Hirst and Clinton Mola coming in.

Rovers could count that as a successful window after addressing key positions including their defence following the departures of Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan – but only managed to recruit one player in January.

He wasn’t responsible for getting deals over the line, but would have been frustrated that Rovers didn’t manage to seal agreements for other players.

And Williams could potentially leave the club less than a year after he joined, with the UEFA Pro Licence qualified coach spending over 20 years at the FAW and potentially linking up with them again if the organisation gets.

The Verdict:

This is a bit of a blow for Rovers considering last summer was seen as a fresh start, with Jon Dahl Tomasson and Greg Broughton also arriving ahead of this season.

With the experience he has, you feel he could be a real asset for Blackburn if he stays, but he’s probably more replaceable at this stage than head coach Tomasson who has been nothing short of superb.

Their season may have been disrupted by inconsistency at different points – but that’s understandable considering how young some of their players are and it’s not as if they are the only side that has suffered from mixed form this term.

Getting into good form at the right time, Blackburn should now be looking to create two separate transfer plans: one for the Premier League and one for the Championship.

That will give them the best chance of enjoying a quick start to the summer, something that will allow them to maximise their chances of being successful next season.

Ideally, they need Williams to stay or be replaced quickly if they are to create these plans in time for the next window.