Blackburn Rovers have done multiple pieces of business in the loan market with several Premier League clubs in recent years.

Liverpool have been the most consistent ally of the Ewood Park club, loaning the Championship side a player in each of the last five seasons.

There have also been four temporary deals done with Brighton in that time, for the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Reda Khadra, Andrew Moran and Yasin Ayari.

Elsewhere, deals with Manchester City were also struck for the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in this period.

One top-flight side Blackburn are yet to do business with in that timeframe is Arsenal, although it seems as though they may soon try to change that.

Rovers linked with Gunners prospect

Blackburn are said to want Michal Rosiak

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, the Ewood Park club are now interested in signing midfielder Michal Rosiak on loan from the Premier League side in January.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal back in 2018, and has worked his way up the youth ranks, to become a regular for the club at Under 21s level.

His progress now appears to be catching the eye, with it claimed that a number of Championship clubs are keen to sign the Pole on loan at the turn of the year.

Related Blackburn Rovers among clubs eyeing move for Arsenal player Michal Rosiak is a wanted man - and John Eustace's side are believed to be interested in a deal for him.

Blackburn are apparently one of those sides, after Rosiak impressed in a recent clash between the two club's Under 21's teams, in a game watched by first-team head coach John Eustace.

It is also thought that Arsenal are willing to loan the teenager out in January, in order to give him experience of senior football, which could help the Lancashire outfit's cause here too.

However, it could be argued that Blackburn's interest in Rosiak ahead of January, may raise some eyebrows both at Ewood Park, and at one of their Championship rivals, in the form of Stoke City.

Lewis Baker struggling for game time at Blackburn

The Stoke man headed to Ewood Park on loan

If he was to make the temporary move to Ewood Park, Rosiak would not be the first midfielder to join the club on loan this season.

Late in the summer transfer window, Lewis Baker also joined Blackburn on a season-long loan, in that instance from Stoke.

It was reported at the time of the move that the 29-year-old was a player Eustace himself had wanted to add to his squad for the campaign.

With a number of years playing in the Championship under his belt, the midfielder also added some of the experience that the Blackburn boss had been keen to bring to his squad for this season.

But despite that, it has been a quiet start to the campaign for Baker, who has so far made just five appearances for Rovers, only two of which have been as a starter.

Lewis Baker 2024/25 Championship stats for Blackburn - from WhoScored Appearances 5 Minutes Played 153 Goals 0 Shots per Game 0.6 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 82% Tackles per Game 0.6 As of 5th November 2024

Indeed, even at times when he has got on the pitch, he has found himself playing in a less natural left-wing role for Eustace's side.

As a result, there is still plenty more for Baker to offer to Blackburn in the centre of midfield, than he has been given the chance to provide so far this season.

It is worth noting John Buckley, another with the ability to do a job in that position, has also struggled for game time, with Lewis Travis and Sondre Tronstad nailing down those spots so far this season.

With that in mind, those links with another midfielder in Rosiak may seem somewhat surprising, when considering the depth in that area that is yet to be exploited at Ewood Park this season.

Given Baker's contract with Stoke is due to expire at the end of this season, it is unlikely that a move for Rosiak by Blackburn would directly impact the Potters.

But since they have seen first-hand what he can do, it may be a surprise to them, if their rivals look to strengthen their midfield options, without giving the 29-year-old a real run in the side.

That is a sentiment that may also be shared by the fanbase at Ewood Park, many of whom already seem keen to see Baker given more of an opportunity.

As a result, you get the feeling that there could be plenty at Blackburn keeping a close eye on the minutes played by Baker in the next few months, while looking into any further links with Rosiak.