Arnor Sigurdsson has issued a message to Blackburn Rovers fans following the team’s emphatic midweek victory.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side won 5-2 against Cardiff City on Wednesday night to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Their reward will be a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the fourth round of this year’s edition of the competition next month.

The Iceland international made only his second appearance for the club as they earned a big win over their Championship rivals.

Sigurdsson bagged his second goal for Rovers, giving the team a 2-1 lead in the game in the 36th minute as he got on the end of a cut-back pass from Andrew Moran.

What has Arnor Sigurdsson said about Blackburn’s win over Cardiff City?

Sigurdsson has posted a message to supporters on Twitter celebrating the win over the Bluebirds.

He will be hoping that his two appearances in the team following his return from injury will just be the beginning of a run of games in the team over the coming weeks.

“Good morning Rovers fans! Hope you all enjoyed yesterday,” wrote Sigurdsson, via Twitter.

“See you on Sunday.”

How has Arnor Sigurdsson fared at Blackburn Rovers so far?

Sigurdsson’s debut came for Blackburn last weekend, despite signing for the club over a month ago.

Injuries kept him out of action, but he has now proven his fitness and is likely to be involved in the side going forward.

The 24-year-old’s debut came from the start last Saturday as the team lost 4-3 to Ipswich Town.

Sigurdsson lasted just 45 minutes before being taken off, with the half-time scores 3-1 in favour of Kieran McKenna’s side.

The playmaker scored just nine minutes into his first appearance for the club, equalising after Harry Clarke had put the hosts ahead.

Sigurdsson will be hoping he can make it a third start in a row on Sunday after he featured for an hour against Cardiff this midweek.

The player arrived as part of Blackburn’s summer transfer business, signing for the club from Swedish side Norrkoping.

Rovers are currently struggling for good form, having lost their last two league fixtures.

Defeats to Ipswich and Sunderland have seen Tomasson’s side drop to 14th in the Championship table.

However, the gap to the play-off places is still just three points in these early stages of the season.

Rovers will be aiming to improve on their seventh place finish from the previous campaign.

Next up for Blackburn is the visit of league leaders Leicester City to Ewood Park on 1 October.

How important can Arnor Sigurdsson be for Blackburn Rovers this season?

Sigurdsson has two goals from 105 minutes of action for Rovers so far, which bodes well for his potential impact this season.

The playmaker has been very involved in the team’s attack, and he will be a central part of Tomasson’s plans based on his brief performances.

While it’s unrealistic to expect a goal a game from him over a large sample size of game time, it is a very positive sign that he is already contributing in his first two appearances.

Blackburn could really make a statement on Sunday with a result over Leicester, and Sigurdsson will likely be a key part of anything they get away from their meeting with the Foxes.