With deadline day fast approaching, Blackburn Rovers' resolve looks set to be tested in keeping star midfielder Adam Wharton at Ewood Park.

The 19-year-old's impressive performances have attracted the interest of several clubs in the Premier League, having recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the Lancashire outfit.

That new deal was to highlight Wharton's rise to prominence in the Rovers squad, rather than a huge indication he will be at Rovers for the length of the agreement, which runs until 2028 - however, the midfielder told The Lancashire Telegraph it did not contain a release clause.

Since making his Rovers debut in August 2022, Wharton has gone on to make 51 appearances for the club, 29 of which have come this season as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side sit 18th in the Championship table.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (28/01/2024) Season Played Goals Assists 2022/23 22 2 2 2023/24 29 2 3

Chelsea join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Adam Wharton

The latest Premier League side to join the race to acquire Wharton's signature is Chelsea, according to The Sun.

With an emphasis on signing young, talented players since Todd Boehly's arrival at Stamford Bridge in May 2022, the Rovers midfielder caught the eye of sporting director Paul Winstanley in their 2-0 defeat to the Blues in the Carabao Cup in November.

It's reported that the club would be open to signing Wharton on a permanent deal but would potentially send him back on loan to Rovers in a bid to get the deal over the line which could work in their favour.

But Crystal Palace saw a bid worth a reported £18.5million turned down for the 19-year-old last week, with the Eagles keen to get the deal over the line, according to Football Insider.

However, there could be a stumbling block with Palace unlikely to sanction a loan-back agreement and an outlay of this significance would be with the intention of Wharton going straight into the first-team picture at Selhurst Park.

Palace want the deal completed this month as they fear other Premier League clubs may move for the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers could look to cash in on sizeable Premier League fee

It remains to be seen if Palace will come back with a second offer or if Chelsea will outbid the £18.5m offer, but this is a huge decision for owners Venky's considering their financial issues.

The cashflow at the club has been a major problem during the last 12 months and an offer of around £20m would fund the club for a year, to put the finances into context, according to The Lancashire Telegraph.

If Wharton was to leave the club this month, he would become one of the most expensive departures from Ewood Park in their history.

Adam Armstrong completed a move to Southampton in 2021 for around £15m, similar to the fee paid for Alan Shearer by Newcastle in the 96/97 season of £15.6m.

Replacing someone of Wharton's quality in the final week of the January window would be nigh-on impossible. They could spread some of the funds around the squad, but prices could inflate with teams knowing Rovers have money to spend.

Jon Dahl Tomasson 'not worried' about Adam Wharton's frame of mind

Despite rumours continuing to cirulate around Wharton's future, manager John Dahl Tomasson believes that the 19-year-old will not let the outside noise affect his commitment to Rovers.

However, the 47-year-old did admit that if the club were to sell the midfielder, it should be in the summer, rather than in January.

"I think so (he won't be affected). He has a great attitude, he comes from a great family. He is a Rovers man after all," Tomasson told The Lancashire Telegraph ahead of their FA Cup clash with Wrexham on Monday evening.

"He has come through the youth and done a lot of great things for the club, he is still doing that. Timing in football is everything.

"When do you buy a player, when do you sell a player? Timing is everything. With one thing left in the January window, that is not the best time but I am not in charge of those things.

"If I was, I wouldn't sell him now, I'd sell in the summer. There will be a lot of clubs wanting to buy him in the summer. If he plays more games, adds more goals, and assists, the price could be even higher."