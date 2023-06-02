Blackburn Rovers are set for another season in the Championship in 2023/24, having just fallen short of the play-offs this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side went into the final day of the Championship season needing a win over Millwall at the Den to potentially pinch a top-six place but with their fate out of their own hands and reliant on other results going their way.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, they won but it wasn't enough, with Sunderland and Coventry City finishing in the final two spots in the top six.

Despite being in the top play-offs for most of the campaign, Blackburn ended the season in seventh place in the Championship.

They will be looking to rebuild and go again next season, which is the club's sixth consecutive year at second tier level.

Blackburn Rovers 2023/24 Championship prediction

So far this summer, Blackburn have announced that they have released Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton-Diaz, Daniel Ayala, and Dan Butterworth. They have also lost loanees Tyler Morton, Clinton Mola, and Sorba Thomas to their parent clubs as well.

That's a huge chunk of first-team quality that has been lost, in particular, the departures of Dack, Brereton-Diaz, and Ayala will leave major gaps both on the field and in the dressing room needing to be filled.

There's plenty of work to do this summer, and it's hard to see how Rovers would have a budget there to replace them without a major sale to another member of their senior ranks.

Blackburn do have some good assets available who could raise the necessary funds to give them a larger budget, in the form of Adam Wharton and Hayden Carter in particular.

Given how strong the league appears, you have to question whether have they missed their chance. A play-off push looks more unlikely in 2023/24 even with the continuation of Tomasson helping calm matters down.

Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Coventry City, and others look better placed to go again than the current iteration of Blackburn.

They will, of course, sign some players; but replacing Dack, Brereton-Diaz, and others won't prove to be easy, and any mistake could cost them precious points in a league that is more stacked with quality and big names than last year.

They're probably more likely to fall a few places than climb into the play-offs. They should not be in any immediate danger down the bottom end of the table, given that Tomasson was starting to put more consistency together with the teams' performances at the back end of the season.

They must keep him, because if he remains and they recruit well this summer, including some smart loans, then there is a chance they will be in the mix again. Blackburn's fans are right to feel as though last season was an opportunity missed more than they are feeling like progress was made.

The league position may feel like a step forward but the departures this summer will feel like a step back already.