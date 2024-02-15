Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing former Man Utd wonderkid Adam Berry, who recently left the club.

Berry is currently on trial at Nottingham Forest and has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Blackburn Rovers have a history of developing academy talents and could provide a great opportunity for Berry's career.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly one of several clubs interested in former Manchester United wonderkid, Adam Berry.

The 17-year-old left Old Trafford earlier this month, with FootballTransfers confirming that the Lancashire club were one of the sides interested in securing his services.

Berry had impressed during his time in the academy, spanning across a 12-year period, but was reportedly keen to get more playing time elsewhere.

Berry is currently on trial at Nottingham Forest following his departure from Manchester United, FootballTransfers confirmed on Wednesday.

The report claims that the highly-rated youngster is being eyed by a number of Premier League clubs, including Sheffield United, as well as Scottish giants Celtic, with Rovers also mentioned as an interested party.

The 17-year-old confirmed his departure from the club via Instagram, with the report also explaining that youngster had recently changed agents and is now working under Rohan Parmar of VWM Sports Management, having left CAA Stellar.

Berry was in the Man Utd Under-16s team last season but remarkably made his Under-18s debut in August 2021 against Manchester City, aged 15.

Last campaign, Berry made five appearances off the bench for the Under-18s, before solidifying a spot as a starter this term.

Berry's talent has also been recognised at the national level, as he has received call-ups to both the England U-16's and U-17's squads. Notably, he gained attention as a viral star for Man Utd’s U-15's side, thanks to a video clip capturing his spectacular long-range goal from inside his own centre circle.

Blackburn Rovers could be the perfect destination to elevate Adam Berry's career

While Nottingham Forest's academy is famed for producing Premier League talent, Rovers have also produced a number of academy products of their own in recent years.

Of their current squad, six have come through the club's academy, and there would have been more after Adam Wharton's transfer to Crystal Palace was confirmed last month for a fee of around £18 million, showing the Lancashire club has produced some huge talent.

The likes of Ashley Phillips, Lewis Travis and Andy Fisher all made appearances for the first-team after coming through the ranks at Ewood Park, showing the pathway from the academy is a reality for those who want to grasp that opportunity.

Rovers academy players who have played for the first-team Transfermarkt Name Year group Apps Ashley Phillips 2005 13 D'Margio Wright-Phillips 2001 17 Callum Wright 2000 26 John Buckley 1999 126 Ryan Nyambe 1997 186 David Raya 1995 141 Darragh Lenihan 1994 268 Grant Hanley 1991 287

Even of the current squad members, the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter have all become integral parts of Rovers' squad over the last couple of years.

Both Harry Leonard and Jake Garrett are two more players that have been thrust into the first-team picture after making their debuts last term, with both managing over 30 appearances between them this season.

It showed the faith from former boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in the young players at his disposal. However, it remains to be seen whether new coach John Eustace will follow that same approach, having been confirmed as the Dane's successor last week.

There is no denying the talent of Berry and there is also no surprise in the interest that has gathered since his departure from Manchester United.

While Premier League money may have its say, the opportunity he could be given at Ewood Park would be priceless, with the evidence proving that there is a clear pathway from the academy to the first-team, no matter how old you are, just as long as you are good enough.