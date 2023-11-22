Highlights Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat and keep up with the play-off places in the Championship.

Sammie Szmodics has been a key player for Blackburn this season and has contributed significantly with goals and assists.

Szmodics' impressive form and goal-scoring ability have exceeded expectations and he has proven to be a valuable investment for Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they return to Championship action against Stoke City this weekend.

Rovers went into this international break on the back of a disappointing defeat to local rivals Preston North End.

So, Blackburn will be looking to put things right on Saturday, as they aim to keep up with the play-off places, with them currently four points off sixth-place Sunderland.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

One player who Blackburn will hope is fit and firing once again after the international break is Sammie Szmodics, as he’s been very key to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side this season.

Who is Sammie Szmodics?

Szmodics started his career with Colchester United, where he spent over 10 years in the club’s academy.

It was in 2013 when Szmodics was promoted to Colchester’s first team, and he stayed with the club until 2019, where his only time away from the club was a short loan at Braintree in 2015.

The 28-year-old’s form for Colchester earned him his move to Championship side Bristol City in 2019, but it was a move that never really went to plan.

He spent six months with the Robins before joining Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the campaign and then signing for Posh on a permanent basis that summer.

Szmodics scored 27 goals and recorded 14 assists in 96 appearances for Posh in his two years at the club and that form saw him make a move to Blackburn in a £1.8 million deal in the summer of 2022.

He has since been a big part of Rovers’ squad, and this season alone, he is repaying the faith shown in him by the club.

How are Blackburn Rovers getting a return on their investment in Sammie Szmodics?

Szmodics did fairly well last season, as he netted five times and grabbed two assists in 34 Championship games.

The attacking midfielder was an important player for the club in his first season, but he wasn’t heavily relied upon, as the team had the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, and Tyrhys Dolan.

Dolan is still at Ewood Park, but the other two attacking players have now left, and that meant there was a void there to fill, and Szmodics has stepped up and taken responsibility for the club’s goals and assists this season.

The 28-year-old has 10 goals to his name already, all coming in the league, and at the time of writing, he was the top scorer in the Championship.

Szmodics has always been among the goals throughout his career, but he’s never had this type of return in terms of goals at this stage of a season.

Furthermore, not many Blackburn fans would have expected the midfielder to be the club’s main output for goals. But he is, and it seems that Szmodics is loving the pressure and responsibility as he looks to keep Rovers up with the play-off places.

The Blackburn Rovers man has been outstanding this season, so much so that it was expected he would be playing for the Republic of Ireland in this international break, but for personal reasons, Szmodics didn’t get a call-up.

The attacking midfielder is averaging 3.6 shots per game, with 0.7 dribbles and 1.3 key passes from his 86.9% pass accuracy, as per WhoScored.com.

Szmodics has been excellent for Blackburn, chipping in with goals and assists, and in his current form it seems he is only going to get better, so looking back in the summer of 2022, Blackburn have well and truly got value for money when they decided to purchase Szmodics from Peterborough.