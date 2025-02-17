This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers were left shocked last week when John Eustace chose to leave Ewood Park - despite his team sitting in fifth place - to take on the challenge of managing relegation-threatened Derby County.

Despite Eustace's departure, Rovers have handled the transition well, with interim boss David Lowe guiding them to back-to-back 2-0 wins over West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

Meanwhile, the Rams' new boss endured the worst possible start as an Ilias Chair-inspired performance from Queens Park Rangers saw them thrash Derby 4-0.

Still serving as interim boss, Lowe's impressive start may have Blackburn fans wondering whether he has a future in the role. However, no such rumours have surfaced yet, with more experienced candidates such as Richie Wellens, Gary O'Neil and Raphael Wicky in the frame.

This shouldn’t rule out the 59-year-old, who, if he continues to deliver strong performances, deserves serious consideration for the Ewood Park hot seat.

Blackburn Rovers urged to appoint David Lowe as permanent boss for the remainder of the 2024-25 season

Speaking to Football League World, Blackburn Rovers' fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst, revealed that the talk among the Ewood Park terraces is that Blackburn should afford Lowe the job until the end of the 2024-25 season.

"This is something that has been discussed a lot by Blackburn fans over the weekend," said Middlehurst.

"Anytime we've seen reports of someone being considered, the general consensus is to give David Lowe the job until the end of the season.

"If you look at him, he's been at the club since 2011. Previously, he was a kind of manager and has since been part of the backroom staff. He knows the players, he knows the club, and if you look at the last two performances, they've been very good.

"If he wants it, Blackburn should consider giving him the job until the end of the season.

"It’s a really difficult position we're in at the minute. If you look at the league, and then all of a sudden you have to bring someone in and keep that momentum going, it's a bit of a difficult task.

"David Lowe – he should be the person, and I think a lot of Blackburn fans feel the same."

David Lowe can provide a smooth transition

Sitting four points clear of seventh place with just 13 games remaining, it can simply be argued that Blackburn's best option is to offer Lowe the job until the end of the season.

Championship Table 5th-8th TEAM PLD GD PTS 5 Blackburn 33 +8 51 6 West Brom 33 +11 48 7 Coventry 33 +3 47 8 Bristol City 33 +4 46

While he may have limited experience in first-team management, he is well-versed in the club’s workings, and bringing in a completely new boss at this stage may not be the wisest decision.

An easier run of games is fast approaching, and if Blackburn perform as they did against Argyle and Albion, they could secure a top-six spot with games to spare.

If they do miss out, then they always have the chance to reassess in the summer and will have the opportunity to build on the strong foundation that has been built in this campaign.