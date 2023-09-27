Blackburn Rovers are a club that are steeped in history, but they have still not tasted Premier League football in 11 years after their relegation from the top flight of English football.

For the most part, Rovers have been a Championship club since 2012, aside from the one year that they dropped into League One, and after many years of Tony Mowbray in the dugout, Jon Dahl Tomasson is now the head coach and has to try and navigate the club back to be among England's elite.

With a squad that is littered with young talents and many that have come through the club's youth academy, what are Rovers players believed to be getting paid?

What is Blackburn Rovers' annual wage bill?

According to ESTIMATES made by Capology, Blackburn's annual wage bill is £5,754,000 for the 2023-24 season.

There is reason to speculate though that the numbers could be a little bit off as the estimates for last season had their wage bill at the time at around £9,876,000.

The official accounts though make for different reading before this season, stating that Rovers' wage bill for both players and staff between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 was £25.8 million - that though will include all club staff as well as under-21's and under-18's too.

A significant chunk will come off on the next set of accounts next year due to the departures of Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz over the summer, but at the same time it's likely that a lot of Rovers players are on a bit more than what is estimated by Capology.

Who is the highest earner at Blackburn Rovers?

Once again, according to ESTIMATES made by Capology, the highest earner at Blackburn Rovers is apparently Dominic Hyam.

The centre-back arrived from Coventry City last summer, with Rovers paying a £2.5 million fee - which includes add-ons - to prize the Scotsman away from the CBS Arena.

And the 27-year-old played regularly for Blackburn in not only his first year at the club but also Tomasson's, featuring 42 times in all competitions as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.

Such is his ability and experience at Championship level, Hyam was a much-needed addition to replace Darragh Lenihan at the heart of the Rovers defence in 2022, and his estimated weekly wage of £16,923 - which is £880,000 a year - is believed to be the highest.

Also believed to be close to the same figures as Hyam is new signing Arnor Sigurdsson, who is on a temporary one-year contract from CSKA Moscow as he was allowed to suspend his contract in the Russian capital once again.

The Icelandic winger is estimated to be on around £15,000 a week at Ewood Park, with Sam Gallagher following closely behind.

The target man has been at Blackburn for over four years now since signing from Southampton in 2019, and his estimated weekly wage of £14,423 will be somewhat accurate as he is one of the more proven and experienced members of the squad.

Sammie Szmodics is also estimated to be in the higher band of paid players, with estimated weekly earnings of £14,231 for the creative attacking midfielder.