Blackburn Rovers announce signing of Hertha Berlin defender

Blackburn Rovers have announced the signing of 23 year-old Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Zeefuik joins until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. The 23-year-old arrived in England last week to finalise the move after undergoing a period of isolation.

Hertha Berlin signed Zeefuik from FC Gronigen for €4m and has gone on to make 34 appearances for Hertha before making the move to Blackburn.

Speaking of his new arrival, Tony Mowbray told club media: “He’ll bring energy, drive and a bit of quality.

“He’s a lad who plays with his heart, that’s what I’ve seen from him. He plays for the Dutch national team at Under-21s level and wears the armband as captain.

“He’s a nice kid, he can’t wait to get started and yet they’ve been on an international break since December 18th.

“We’re looking forward to getting him on the grass now he’s come through his isolation period, has his working visa and has passed his medical.”

The Verdict

Zeefuik arrives at Ewood Park with some pedigree. He’s made over 100 top-flight appearances across Germany and the Netherlands as well as 15 appearances for the Netherlands under-21’s after coming through the Ajax academy.

To be able to attract a player with that experience who is just 23-years-old is great business for Blackburn and the sort of long-term planning needed at Rovers.

It seems likely that Ryan Nyambe will depart as with Zeefuik’s reputation, it seems unlikely he will be arriving to sit on the bench as cover.

With Nyambe’s contract coming to an end this season, as well as subsequent interest in the 24-year-old, it seems likely that Zeefuik could be the first-choice in the coming weeks.