Blackburn Rovers announce significant player agreement

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has signed a new contract with Blackburn Rovers, the Championship club have announced.

Kaminski joined Blackburn from KAA Gent in his native Belgium back in the summer of 2020, and has been the club’s first choice option between the posts ever since.

The 29-year-old has made 74 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, with his efforts earning him the club’s Player of the Year award during his debut campaign at Ewood Park last season.

Did these 26 former Blackburn players score more or less than 20 goals during their time with the club?

1 of 26 Adam Armstrong More Less

Having signed a two-year deal when he joined the club, Kaminski’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season, though Blackburn did have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Now however, the goalkeeper looks set to stay at Ewood Park for longer than that, after it was confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a new deal with Rovers.

Kaminski has now signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Blackburn, securing his future in Lancashire until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This looks to be an outstanding piece of business from Blackburn.

Ever since his arrival at the club, Kaminski has been an excellent option for Rovers to have between the posts, proving to be one of their most reliable goalkeepers for quite some time.

Securing his future at the club is therefore a major boost, and the fact he has become a popular figure during his time in Blackburn means this will only help to lift the mood around the club as well.

Indeed, with Kaminski such a high quality player, and concerns around the contract situations of a number of the club’s players, this does feel like a rather welcome statement of intent from Rovers.