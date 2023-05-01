Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are both keeping tabs on Shrewsbury Town forward Tom Bloxham, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is also understood that the forward is on the radar of Rotherham United ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bloxham made his debut for the Shrews in the club's EFL Trophy clash with Newcastle United's youth side in 2020.

The forward went on to make four more appearances during this particular campaign.

Bloxham scored his first senior goal for Shrewsbury in their 2-1 win over Gillingham in the 2021/22 season.

After achieving this personal milestone, the forward provided five more direct goal contributions in all competitions.

How has Tom Bloxham been getting on this season amid Blackburn, Rotherham and Swansea interest?

Bloxham has been utilised on 33 occasions by Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill this season.

Deployed in a number of different attacking roles, the 19-year-old has yet to find the back of the net during the current term.

Bloxham will be aiming to end the campaign on a positive note by producing promising displays in Shrewsbury's upcoming clashes with Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City.

Cotterill's side are set to host the Gas at the Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow before heading to the LNER Stadium to face the Imps on Sunday.

Would Bloxham be a good signing for one of these three Championship sides?

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether Blackburn, Swansea or Rotherham will opt to step up their pursuit of Bloxham this summer by submitting an offer for him.

Bloxham's current deal with Shrewsbury runs until 2025, and thus it will take a significant bid from elsewhere to test the club's resolve this summer.

While the forward has not been able to make a decisive impact in League One this season, he certainly has plenty of time left in his career to develop into a classy operator.

Taking this into consideration, Bloxham could potentially be viewed as a long-term project by one of three aforementioned sides.

Whereas Blackburn are hoping to secure a return to the top-flight later this month via a trip to Wembley Stadium, Swansea and Rotherham are both set to feature in the Championship again next season.

Bloxham may be tempted to make the step-up to this division after gaining senior experience in the third-tier of English football.

In order to have the best chance of winning the race for the teenager's signature, Blackburn, Swansea and Rotherham will unquestionably need to offer some assurances to him regarding game-time.