Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City show interest in 21-year-old ace

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are monitoring the situation of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton, according to LancsLive.

The 21-year-old, who left Arsenal for the Croatian capital in February 2020, has made it clear that he wants to return to English football, which has alerted several Championship sides.

Whilst Blackburn are predominantly looking for permanent deals, it seems that Zagreb are only willing to let him leave on a loan.

Also, the Croatian club’s preference is for the young midfielder to stay in Croatia, however, the growing Championship interest may rule that option out.

Burton started a mere seven games as Zagreb won the league for the 22nd time, but he has shown enough promise for them to keep him in the Croatian capital.

The verdict

It would be interesting to see if many more Championship clubs do try their luck with the former Arsenal midfielder because Blackburn and Swansea have comparatively good midfielders compared to the rest of the Championship.

The likes of Joe Rothwell, John Buckley, and Lewis Travis are good, young options that Mowbray has at his disposal. Adding the experience of Bradley Johnson and it is a position where Blackburn are seemingly thriving with options.

Swansea City find themselves in a similar boat where their midfield options on paper, are relatively strong. However, Conor Hourihane’s return to Aston Villa will leave some sort of void that will need fixing.

There is no denying that Burton has the potential to succeed at both clubs. He is an energetic, technically gifted midfielder who is obviously highly-rated by his parent club.

It seems that that the Championship is his preferred destination, but he will have to convince his club first.