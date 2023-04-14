Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are both keeping tabs on Exeter City defender Josh Key ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Swansea are currently the favourites to sign Key whose future at St James Park is currently uncertain.

Key's contract at Exeter is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

While the Grecians have offered the right-back a new deal, he has yet to make a final call on whether to extend his stay.

In the previous transfer window, Key was linked with Luton Town and Swansea.

As per a separate report from Football Insider, Swansea had a bid rejected by Exeter while the Hatters contacted the League One side over the possibility of a move for the 23-year-old.

The Grecians managed to retain the services of the defender in January despite this interest.

Key has made 33 starts for Exeter in League One during the current term.

Last month, the defender scored in consecutive games for the Grecians against Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley.

With Exeter set to take on arch-rivals Plymouth Argyle tomorrow, Key will be determined to help his side claim a positive result in this fixture.

As for Blackburn, they are set to face Hull City at Ewood Park in the Championship.

Swansea meanwhile are scheduled to host Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Would Josh Key be a good signing for Blackburn or Swansea?

Key would unquestionably bring some versatility to Blackburn or Swansea as he has been utilised in a number of different roles by Exeter this season.

The one major obstacle that the defender will need to overcome if he seals a switch to either of these two sides will be adapting to life in a higher division.

During his career to date, Key has only played in League One and League Two for Exeter.

In terms of his defensive capabilities, Key has made 1.6 tackles, 1.5 clearances and has won 1.6 aerial duels per game in the third-tier this season.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.77 at this level, the defender may feel as if the time has come to test himself in the Championship.

With Key's contract situation still yet to be resolved, Blackburn and Swansea will both be keeping a close eye on developments in the coming months.