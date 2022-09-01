Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City emerge as competitors for Barnsley transfer agreement

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City have emerged as two of the interested parties in signing Callum Styles from Barnsley.

Reports claimed on Wednesday that a number of Championship sides were looking to sign the Hungary international.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Rovers and the Potters are two of the clubs competing to sign the 22-year old.

Both sides will also have to staff off competition from the likes of Olympiacos and Besiktas, who are interested in making a move for the Tykes’ player.

The winger has been an important figure at Oakwell in recent seasons, and performed as a standout player when the club reached the play-off final in 2021, making 42 league appearances along the way.

He played 43 times as the team suffered relegation to the third tier last season, but has remained with the club despite the drop in divisions.

Do you love Barnsley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is John Stones? 27 28 30 31

Styles has made six starts out of six games so far this campaign, with Michael Duff’s side currently 16th in the table.

It remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade come September 2, but time is running out on any agreement for the player to depart Barnsley this transfer window.

The Verdict

Styles is capable of performing quite well at Championship level and it comes as a surprise that a move for him is coming so late in the window.

He would be a good fit at Rovers given his versatility on the left flank, or through the middle.

It would also be a statement signing for new Stoke manager Alex Neil to bring in a player of such a talent.

A move abroad could also be a good opportunity for Styles to make a name for himself, but a deal to sign for a second division side may prove to be more tempting.