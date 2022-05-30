Blackburn Rovers and QPR blow emerges on managerial candidate

Aston Villa assistant head coach Michael Beale has no interest in leaving Villa Park anytime soon despite being linked with the managerial positions at Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, according to Birmingham Live.

The 41-year-old has been a key asset for current Villa boss Steven Gerrard since their time together at Liverpool, then moving on to Rangers together and winning the Scottish Premiership title before returning to England as they settled down in the East Midlands.

Although they haven’t managed to hit the heights they would have wanted to in the West Midlands last term, Gerrard and Beale were able to guide the top-tier side to safety after their poor start under Dean Smith.

Quiz: The big QPR striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true R’s fan

1 of 25 In what year did Kevin Gallen make his Premier League debut with QPR? 1994 1995 1996 1997

And they could guide the Villains to a better finish next term with the club likely to be active in the transfer market, already recruiting Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara on permanent agreements this summer prior to the window opening next month.

However, a spanner previously looked to have been placed in the works with Beale being linked with a move away to Blackburn and QPR, both of whom parted ways with their manager at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The chance to be number one may be tempting for someone like Beale who may want to take on a head coach role in the future – but he isn’t thought to be interested in the vacancies at Ewood Park and Loftus Road at this stage – wanting to stay put according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The Verdict:

This loyalty is impressive because he will surely have ambitions of being the main man at some point in the future having had a taste of being in a senior position at Villa as Gerrard’s right-hand man.

Possibly filling in for Gerrard where needed, the 41-year-old will be continuing to gain the experience needed to be a head coach elsewhere and considering he’s such a vital asset for the Liverpool legend, that just goes to show how good he could be elsewhere in the future.

You can’t blame him for remaining at Villa Park though if the management team will continue to be backed in the transfer market – because this could enable them to turn the Midlands outfit from a mid-table side to a team that’s competing for Europe.

Signing players like Coutinho permanently will help in this quest – but there’s a long way to go this summer in their quest to transform their side and Beale’s presence and advice could be crucial in making this upcoming window a success.

It could be a blow for Blackburn and the R’s though – because he looks like one of the better candidates out of the names they have both been linked with despite his inexperience. He’s certainly a coach to keep an eye on in the future – because more links to second-tier jobs could emerge.