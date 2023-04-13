Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are both keeping tabs on Mandela Keita ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Nieuwsblad journalist David Van den Broeck.

It is understood that Royal Antwerp, who signed Keita on loan from OH Leuven earlier this year, have an option to seal a permanent deal for the midfielder.

However, Antwerp will have to pay a fee believed to be in the region of €10m (£8.8m) in order to reach an agreement with the 20-year-old's parent-club.

Antwerp have yet to enter discussions regarding whether to sign Keita on a full-time basis.

Blackburn and Norwich are said to have already inquired about Keita.

The Belgium Under-21 international has made 10 appearances for Antwerp since sealing a temporary switch to the club in the previous transfer window.

Given that Keita has made nine consecutive starts in the Jupiler Pro League, he is expected to feature once again this weekend when Antwerp face KV Kortrijk.

As for Blackburn, they will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday in their showdown with Hull City.

Norwich meanwhile are set to head to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow to face Middlesbrough.

Is Mandela Keita attracting any other interest from English clubs?

As well as being monitored by Blackburn and Norwich, Keita is also on the radar of Leeds United.

Leeds will provide the midfielder with the opportunity to play in the top-flight later this year if they achieve survival under the guidance of Javi Gracia this season.

Should Blackburn and Norwich opt to step up their pursuit of Keita when the transfer window opens?

While it could take Keita some time to adapt to life in English football due to the fact that he has spent his entire career playing in Belgium, he has certainly impressed in an Antwerp shirt this year.

As well as providing one assist in the Jupiler Pro League for Antwerp, Keita has also made 2.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game and has recorded a pass success rate of 89.1% at this level.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.03, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Blackburn or Norwich next season.

The outcome of the 2022/23 campaign could have an impact on who will win the race for Keita's signature.

Promotion to the Premier League for either Blackburn or Norwich via the play-offs will unquestionably provide one of these two sides with an advantage in this particular pursuit.