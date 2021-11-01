Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough lining up transfer move for attacking ace

Both Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are said to be determined to revisit their interest in Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges come January, as per a recent report by the Daily Record.

The 26-year-old is a player that Rovers have been looking at for quite some time, with Tony Mowbray’s side having a six figure bid turned down by the Dons over the summer as they sought to add him to their current squad.

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack indicated at that time that the club would love to keep hols of the Wales international, however with Hedges having now entered the final year of his contract, it appears that it would be easier said than done.

The player himself is said to be ready to consider his options come January and Blackburn have made it known that they would be keen to look at a potential move again come the turn of the new year.

Middlesbrough also retain an interest in signing the versatile forward player, with Hedges having previously plied his trade in the Sky Bet Championship earlier in his career for Barnsley.

The Verdict

Hedges would be a great signing for Blackburn and is a player that would only add to the exciting attacking options that Mowbray already has at his disposal this season.

He would also come a lot cheaper on the market in comparison to other players that operate in his position, with his contractual situation making Aberdeen somewhat vulnerable to lower than usual offers for their player.

Add to the fact that he has previous experience of playing in the Football League and all in all this transfer would tick a lot of boxes for Rovers.

It will however be interesting to see if Boro make a move for the player as well, as there is the potential for there to be a bidding war for his services in the new year.