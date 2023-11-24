Highlights Jordan Rhodes had a remarkable goal-scoring record during his first spell with Huddersfield, becoming the club's top scorer in all of his three full seasons.

Jordan Rhodes is currently on loan at Blackpool from Huddersfield Town and is smashing it in League One.

The veteran striker has scored 10 goals in 13 league games so far this campaign as Blackpool sit eighth in League One.

He established himself at the club reasonably early, scoring a hat trick in just his third start, as the Tangerines beat Reading 4-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Many have been left wondering why Huddersfield allowed their man to go out on loan if these are the goal-scoring numbers he can produce.

The Terriers did once see the best of Rhodes though, during his first spell in West Yorkshire, but his second spell hasn't felt the same, hence the loan move.

Blackburn Rovers were also able to enjoy Jordan Rhodes at his best, between 2012 and 2016.

Currently, Rovers are struggling for a striker who can score regular goals like Rhodes, so they will be wishing they could roll back the years.

Both Huddersfield and Blackburn share the same experience of scoring regular goals through Jordan Rhodes, and are crying out for something similar this season.

How did Rhodes get on in his first spell with Huddersfield?

Huddersfield signed Rhodes as a fairly unestablished forward in 2009, but he soon made a name for himself in West Yorkshire. His goal-scoring record for Huddersfield was almost laughable at times, as he became the club's top scorer in all of his three full campaigns in his first spell.

He scored 23 goals in his first season, 22 in his second, but it was his third season with Huddersfield where he was hitting crazy numbers. Rhodes scored 39 goals in 45 games in all competitions, which ultimately earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers.

To top off that incredible 2011/12 campaign, Huddersfield made the League One play-offs and ended up beating Sheffield United at Wembley to earn promotion to the Championship. Rhodes scored in each of the semi-final legs to set up the Wembley trip.

Rhodes with Blackburn Rovers

After a successful stint with Huddersfield, the striker signed for Championship side Blackburn in 2012 and went on to continue his impressive goal scoring form. The prolific forward netted 84 goals in 169 games, which practically equates to a goal every two games across his three and a half year spell with the club.

Similar to his time at Huddersfield, Rhodes remarkably picked up the club's top-scorer achievement in each of his four seasons at Blackburn Rovers. He was also recognised as Blackburn's player of the year in 2013.

Blackburn and Huddersfield sharing frustrations

Both clubs are lacking a reliable number nine this season, and will undoubtedly be looking back at Jordan Rhodes' goal-scoring form, wishing they could turn back time.

In the Championship, Blackburn currently sit at the middle of the table and Huddersfield find themselves in a relegation scrap. The two clubs share an enjoyable memory of having Jordan Rhodes as their bagsman, and will be hoping they can get more out of their current strikers in the coming months in order to replicate that.

Remember, Rhodes is still under contract at Huddersfield and is currently scoring for fun on loan at Blackpool, so the Terriers may have a lot to look forward to.