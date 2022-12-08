Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City potentially on high alert as West Ham’s January transfer intention becomes clearer

West Ham United are looking to bring in one or two forwards during the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

This is despite the fact they brought in Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet during the summer, with the latter mostly being used out wide by David Moyes when given the opportunity to shine.

Yesterday’s report could be bad news for Coventry City who have seen star striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with the Hammers in recent times, with Football League World believing he is on the radar of several Premier League sides including the London-based outfit.

These top-tier sides may face competition from Burnley, who have plenty of money at their disposal following the sale of some key players in the summer and are keen on striking a deal for the 24-year-old.

The Hammers may also face competition for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with his deal at Ewood Park expiring at the end of this campaign after the Lancashire outfit exercised their option on his contract in the summer.

Moyes’ side have been admirers of the Chile international for some time – and could potentially make a move for him in January with the top-flight club focusing on adding more firepower up top.

The Verdict:

The Hammers may have a better chance of recruiting Brereton Diaz considering he has less time on his contract and with clubs elsewhere in Europe able to recruit him for free in January, Rovers may be open to negotiating an agreement with the top-tier side.

There have been reports that Blackburn are unwilling to let him go even if it means he leaves for nothing in the summer – but a tempting bid from Moyes’ side may change their mind and that’s why West Ham should remain hopeful of getting a deal done.

At 24, there’s plenty of room for the Chilean to improve further and similar could be said for Gyokeres who has been on fire again this term, though his deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.

The Sky Blues showed their willingness to cash in on key players for the right place with Dom Hyam making the switch to Blackburn in the summer – but they are set to be taken over and that could ruin their chances of securing a deal for him.

Likely future shareholder Doug King has stated his unwillingness to let Mark Robins’ key players leave – but a takeover isn’t complete yet and that’s why West Ham should continue to look at him as a potential option.