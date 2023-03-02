Blackburn Rovers alternative detailed as Nottingham Forest, Lewis O’Brien situation nears resolution

MLS clubs are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien after Blackburn Rovers’ failed appeal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Championship club confirmed yesterday that they had been unsuccessful in multiple attempts to appeal the EFL’s decision to block their loan move for O’Brien.

The 24-year-old has not been registered in Forest’s 25-man Premier League squad meaning joining a club in a league whose transfer window is still open is his only chance of playing first team football this season.

Nixon has offered an update on his prospects, reporting that MLS clubs are interested but that there is no guarantee that a deal gets done.

Blackburn agreed a loan deal with Forest late in the window but failed to complete all the relevant documentation before the deadline on the 31st of January.

Rovers saw an initial appeal rejected by the EFL board before taking a challenge to an independent arbitrator, who has now denied it.

In a statement on their website, the Lancashire club noted: “The club is bitterly disappointed by the outcome, but now accepts the decision. As there is no further right of appeal, Lewis O’Brien’s registration will remain with Nottingham Forest.”

It means they have also missed out on signing Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley but the Ewood Park outfit have suggested they “will now pursue other options to try and secure the signing”.

The Verdict

A move to the MLS has been touted as a potential alternative for O’Brien since issues with his move to Blackburn first emerged and it seems that interest has not gone away.

The midfielder will be keen to play regular first team football rather than be limited to only U23s games and playing abroad would likely be a rewarding experience.

However, O’Brien will likely be keen to return to Forest for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Given the MLS season runs from February until December, that could be problematic.