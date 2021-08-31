Blackburn Rovers aiming to finalise late Deadline Day swoop for Sheffield United man

Blackburn are hoping to finalise a loan deal for Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Even though the Scottish forward has featured in three league games for the Blades this season, boss Slavisa Jokanovic is believed to be willing to let the player go, particularly as attacking reinforcements have been brought in today.

And, according to Football Insider, Rovers are leading the chase to land the 24-year-old, as they have opened talks with their fellow Championship side about a temporary swoop.

Whilst there seems to be a willingness between all parties to get the deal done, it will be complicated by the fact the deadline is so close.

However, it’s important to note that as long as the deal sheet is lodged to the authorities by 11pm, clubs have two hours after that to finalise the agreement, so this could be one that runs late into the night.

Burke has managed just one goal for the Yorkshire side since joining the club from West Brom last summer.

The verdict

The former Nottingham Forest man has frustrated fans because despite his pace and power he has lacked an end product. But, he is still someone with potential and Tony Mowbray could be the one to get him firing.

With Rovers lacking depth in the final third, it’s a risk that many will think is worth taking. On a loan, there isn’t a major financial commitment and it could be one that pays off.

From Burke’s perspective, he needs to find a club that will play him regularly and that’s more likely to happen at Ewood Park, so he should welcome the chance to go.

