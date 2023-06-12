Blackburn Rovers are aiming to complete a swoop for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is understood that Ferizaj will initially link up with the club's Under-21 side if he agrees to make the move to Ewood Park.

Academy staff have been tracking the midfielder closely, and have already held discussions over a potential switch.

Ferizaj, who was handed a trial by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, is a product of Shamrock's youth system.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Irish outfit in 2022.

How has Justin Ferizaj fared in the current campaign for Shamrock Rovers amid Blackburn's interest?

Ferizaj was deployed on five occasions in the Europa Conference League by Shamrock last year, while he also made appearances in the respective qualifying stages for the Champions League and the Europa League.

The 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division season runs from February to November.

Shamrock are top of the standings, and have accumulated 42 points from 21 fixtures.

During the current term, Ferizaj has been utilised on four occasions by the Hoops at this level.

The teenager provided an assist in his side's victory over University College Dublin last month.

Yet to start a game in this division this year, Ferizaj was left out of the match-day squad for the club's most recent clash.

What is Justin Ferizaj's current contract status at Shamrock Rovers?

As it stands, Ferizaj's deal with Shamrock is set to run until November.

Due to his contract status, Blackburn will have to pay a reasonable fee for the midfielder this summer.

Would signing Justin Ferizaj be a good bit of business by Blackburn Rovers?

Providing that Blackburn do indeed view Ferizaj as a long-term project, this could prove to be a good bit of business by the club if they are able to get a deal over the line in the coming months.

Ferizaj has already gained some valuable senior experience at Shamrock, and could go on to feature regularly for Blackburn's Under-21 outfit in the Premier League 2 Division 1 later this year.

Blackburn have shown in recent years that they are willing to turn to young players for inspiration, and thus it may not take the midfielder too long to force his way into contention for a place in the club's senior side.

During the previous campaign, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson opted to hand first-team opportunities to the likes of Adam Wharton, Jake Garrett, Harry Leonard and Ash Phillips.