Blackburn Rovers aim to complete transfer deal for Brighton and Hove Albion player

Blackburn Rovers remain confident of sealing the loan signing of Reda Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per a recent report by LancsLive.

A deal for the German winger has been in the pipeline for quite some time and it appears that he could be set to complete his temporary move to Ewood Park at the second time of asking after experiencing complications during his medical last week.

As a result of this Khadra made his way back down to the South Coast but is now expected to sign for Tony Mowbray’s side before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The signing of the Brighton attacker would only add to Blackburn’s forward options after they completed the loan signing of Ian Poveda from Leeds United earlier this week and Mowbray is sure to be keen to get his remaining business wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Having previously stated his intentions to utilise all of the club’s available loan slots, the Blackburn boss will now be looking at other areas that he needs to address before the window slams shut.

The Verdict

Mowbray is finding the loan market to be extremely fruitful this summer and the Blackburn fans are sure to be delighted by the nature of their business so far.

The club are all to aware that they are operating with limited resources and as a result any incomings that are completed will come as a result of tactical thinking from the coaching staff.

Khadra would be another bright loan player to bring in and he would only add to what is an already excited and talented frontline at Ewood Park.

If both he and Poveda can thrive alongside the likes of Ben Brereton up front, Rovers could be in for an entertaining season.