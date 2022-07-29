Blackburn Rovers agree multi-million pound transfer deal for League One player

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a fee for Peterborough United attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics, according to Football Insider.

An offer in the region of £2.5 million has been agreed with Posh for the services of Szmodics, who will now undergo a medical in Lancashire and go through personal terms with Rovers.

Rovers’ interest in Szmodics was first reported by Football League World last week – at the time Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were considering a move for the 26-year-old.

Since then, Rovers had three bids rejected for Szmodics, according to Peterborough director of football Barry Fry, but now they have seemingly come back with something more acceptable.

Szmodics has only had one full season as a Championship player which came last season with Posh, scoring six times in 36 outings.

In the season before that, Szmodics plundered in 15 goals from 42 matches in League One, but he’s now seemingly set to make the step back up to the second tier with Rovers.

The Verdict

It’s perhaps quite a surprise that Blackburn are set to spend so much on an attacking midfielder when they have Bradley Dack.

However, his two knee injuries in recent years means that perhaps Jon Dahl Tomasson needs a back-up plan should Dack be struck down again, and Szmodics is coming into his peak years.

Besides last season, Szmodics hasn’t had much chance in the Championship, with his time at Bristol City a few years ago seeing him barely make an appearance.

He did show promise last season in a poor Peterborough team though, so perhaps he will be worth the money for Blackburn – even if it a steep fee.