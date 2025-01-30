Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal with Serie B side Cesena for forward Augustus Kargbo.

According to a report made by Africa Foot, the Sierra Leone international arrived in England several hours ago to complete a move to Ewood Park.

John Eustace has been very keen to add a number nine to the squad ahead of the 3rd February deadline.

Rovers had previously been linked with moves for Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante, Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and West Brom’s Jed Wallace.

Making that position a priority to address in the transfer window, it now appears Rovers have got their man, with the hope Kargbo can hit the ground running and provide enough ammunition at the top end of the pitch to help Blackburn squeak into the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers agree a deal for Augustus Kargbo

Earlier this week, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport had reported Augustus Kargbo was edging closer to joining Blackburn Rovers, while Il Resto del Carlino stated Cesena were demanding a fee of €1.2 million, piling the pressure on the Lancashire outfit to improve their initial offer.

In a latest development from Africa Foot, it is revealed an agreement has been reached in principle with the two clubs for a transfer.

According to the report, Blackburn have been sorting out the final details with the attacker and plan to offer him a contract until 2029, but the player’s agent would prefer it to run through to 2027 or 2028 at the latest.

Augustus Kargbo - Cesena league goals and appearances Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2023-24 33 10 (11) 2024-25 18 3 (2) As of January 30th

The frontman has already landed in England several hours ago to finalise a move, and he is set to get his first taste of Championship football when the formalities are completed.

Blackburn Rovers strengthen key area

If the report from Africa Foot is to be believed, then Blackburn have finally strengthened in an area of the pitch that is so crucial to keeping them towards the top end of the table.

It will undoubtedly be a gamble recruiting a player from overseas who has never experienced the English game before, but Kargbo has played an essential role for his club in Italy, helping Cesena earn promotion to the second tier in Italy with 10 goals in 33 third tier appearances.

Related Blackburn Rovers: John Eustace eyeing up triple transfer swoop before February 3 deadline The Rovers boss wants to bring up to three players in prior to the end of the window

The 25-year-old has also contributed three goals and two assists from 18 games so far in Serie B, showcasing his ability in finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

If Kargbo can transition that kind of form into the Championship, then Blackburn will possess a forward that can strike fear into the rest of their play-off chasing competition.