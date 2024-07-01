Blackburn goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt is poised to leave Ewood Park.

Wahlstedt is set to leave Blackburn and join Aarhus Gymnastikforening, according to Tipsbladet.

The Danish top flight side, which is more commonly referred to as AGF, are managed by former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler.

The goalkeeper made 25 appearances for Blackburn in all competitions last season.

AGF set to sign Wahlstedt

Wahlstedt and Aynsley Pears competed for Rovers' number one spot last season, making 21 and 26 appearances in the Championship respectively.

Now, it seems as though the Swedish international is going to move on.

Leopold Wahlstedt's Blackburn stats (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 25 42 4

According to the report, Wahlstedt is joining AGF for a fee in the region of £850,000. The 24-year-old is set to have a medical on Monday ahead of signing a five-year deal with the Danish club.

AGF have been tracking the 24-year-old for a few weeks and, amid rumours that Blackburn are in the market for a new goalkeeper, it looks like they are going to be able to get their man.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who was at Leeds during Rosler's brief spell in charge at Elland Road, was on loan at AGF last season.

He has signed for Birmingham City this summer following the expiration of his loan, meaning that a new goalkeeper was a priority for AGF during this transfer window.

Blackburn are looking to shake up their goalkeeping department

Wahlstedt joined Rovers for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Odds BK last summer, after Thomas Kaminski left Ewood Park to sign for Luton Town in the Premier League.

He kept just three clean sheets in the Championship during his debut season in England.

Blackburn plan to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, so they will likely be pleased with the transfer fee they are set to receive for Wahlstedt, who has two years remaining on his contract at Ewood Park.

Experienced stopper John Ruddy and Dutchman Tim Krul have been linked with a move to Blackburn, as John Eustace looks to strengthen his goalkeeping department ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Rovers conceded 74 goals as they finished 18th in the Championship last season - the third most in the division. Only Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United let in more, and they occupied the two bottom spots at the end of the season.

Eustace will hope Blackburn can push on next season

Blackburn head coach Eustace took over in February following Jon Dahl Tomasson's departure. He secured survival on the final day of the season with an impressive 2-0 away win against champions Leicester City.

He will hope that he can improve his squad this summer, and hold onto the likes of Sam Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan, as Rovers will aim to push on and compete in the top half of the Championship next season.

If bringing in a new goalkeeper can help Blackburn tighten up defensively, there is no reason why they cannot have a successful season next term. With golden boot winner Szmodics up front, they have a reliable source of goals, so they should be quietly optimistic as long as they can sort out their defensive issues.

Wahlstedt will not be a huge miss at Ewood Park next season, and Blackburn are commanding a reasonable fee for his services, so it looks like a good deal for all parties as Rovers prepare for another season in the Championship.